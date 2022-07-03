LOOK: Kevin Durant's Comment To A Heckler On Twitter

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant replied to a heckler on Twitter. Durant has been in the middle of a lot of rumors as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets and two of the teams he wants to go are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Prior to playing for the Nets, he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant responded to a fan on Twitter.

Fan: "Yet they paid him $40m and rehabbed him back to full strength. This is how he's going to act now?"

Durant: " Lol"

Durant has been in the middle of a lot of rumors, because on Thursday ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he has requested a trade from the Nets.

In addition, Wojnarowski reported that two of the teams that Durant wishes to be traded to are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski : "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics this season.

He has played the last two seasons for the Nets (he missed the first season due to recovering from an injury the season prior).

In his time with Brooklyn, they have only won just one playoff series.

In 2021, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round in a Game 7 on their home floor.

Prior to joining the Nets in 2019, Durant won two NBA Titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 (in 2109 they made the Finals but Durant got hurt and they lost to the Toronto Raptors).

Related stories on NBA basketball