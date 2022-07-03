ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Kevin Durant's Comment To A Heckler On Twitter

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant replied to a heckler on Twitter. Durant has been in the middle of a lot of rumors as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets and two of the teams he wants to go are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Prior to playing for the Nets, he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant responded to a fan on Twitter.

Fan: "Yet they paid him $40m and rehabbed him back to full strength. This is how he's going to act now?"

Durant: " Lol"

Durant has been in the middle of a lot of rumors, because on Thursday ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he has requested a trade from the Nets.

In addition, Wojnarowski reported that two of the teams that Durant wishes to be traded to are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski : "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics this season.

He has played the last two seasons for the Nets (he missed the first season due to recovering from an injury the season prior).

In his time with Brooklyn, they have only won just one playoff series.

In 2021, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round in a Game 7 on their home floor.

Prior to joining the Nets in 2019, Durant won two NBA Titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 (in 2109 they made the Finals but Durant got hurt and they lost to the Toronto Raptors).

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: "Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond"

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure. According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans. Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6'9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
Look: Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Free Agency Losses

The Golden State Warriors will look to defend their NBA championship without a few notable contributors from their title-winning squad. Shortly after the NBA's free-agency window opened, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Otto Porter Jr. all signed elsewhere. Via Joey Linn of Inside the Warriors, Draymond Green congratulated his...
NBA World Reacts To The Jordan Poole Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant going back to the Golden State Warriors seems crazy, but it's within the realm of possibility. Of course, it'd cost the recent NBA champions. Marc J. Spears said on ESPN Radio to "keep an eye on" Golden State, who could tempt the Brooklyn Nets with a package of Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga.
BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
