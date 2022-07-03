Police search for girl after mother found dead

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are searching a portion of the Mississippi River and a surrounding park in Stearns County for a missing 6-year-old girl whose mother was found dead of an apparent suicide. Officials believe Lisa Wade, 39, may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter,...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide. That’s according to authorities who also identified the victims on Tuesday....
(KNSI) – Investigators searching for a missing 6-year-old girl from Northfield are focusing their efforts on a park in Stearns County. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said they were searching Mississippi River Park near Rice for Elle Ragin. The child’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Saturday, leading to the search for her daughter. Police say she is a suspect in Elle’s disappearance.
Braxton Sorenson, 15, died Friday, July 1 after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in southern Scott County. Courtesy of GoFundMe. A boy killed Friday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike near Elko New Market has been identified as 15-year-old Braxton Sorenson.
A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
Police in Northfield are asking the public to help locate 6-year-old Elle Ragin, who is missing after police conducting a welfare check found her mother dead on Saturday. According to Northfield police, authorities were called to the 600 block of Maple Brook Court in Northfield around noon Saturday, where they found 39-year-old Lisa Wade dead "of an apparent suicide."
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have concluded their investigation in disappearance and death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol. 30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol, better known as “Sunday,” was last seen on April 25 leaving Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. Weeks later, a body was found in Eagle...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities woman has been sentenced to 90 days of work release and four years of probation for stabbing her fiance's dog to death in 2021. Barbara Crosby accepted a plea agreement for one count of mistreatment of animals in April. She was sentenced on Wednesday. Charging...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Multiple arrests were made stemming from a search warrant executed Friday following a shooting that happened May 2. Police said five people were arrested and seven firearms - one which was stolen and two ghost guns - were seized at 11th St. and 5th Ave. SE. The...
An 18-year-old is dead after a firework reportedly exploded in Brooklyn Park early Fourth of July morning. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received a report at 1:30 a.m. of a "firework that had exploded in an individual's face" at a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North.
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.The shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.Minneapolis police said that a 17-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.A 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is still not reported.Police say a confrontation happened in the lobby of Nico Apartments, which led to gunfire.The 17-year-old's death marks the 45th homicide in the city so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
