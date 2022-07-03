Police search for girl after mother found dead

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO