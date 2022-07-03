ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Police search for girl after mother found dead

 2 days ago

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Northfield are searching for a 6-year-girl after her...

Causes of death, names announced in Lake Vadnais murder-suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
River, park searched for missing 6-year-old Northfield girl

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are searching a portion of the Mississippi River and a surrounding park in Stearns County for a missing 6-year-old girl whose mother was found dead of an apparent suicide. Officials believe Lisa Wade, 39, may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter,...
UPDATE: Stearns County Searching For Missing Child Near Rice

(KNSI) – Investigators searching for a missing 6-year-old girl from Northfield are focusing their efforts on a park in Stearns County. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials said they were searching Mississippi River Park near Rice for Elle Ragin. The child's mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Saturday, leading to the search for her daughter. Police say she is a suspect in Elle's disappearance.
Northfield, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Authorities in Minnesota searching for 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) — Police in Northfield, Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
Search for 6-year-old girl continues after mother found dead in Northfield

Police in Northfield are asking the public to help locate 6-year-old Elle Ragin, who is missing after police conducting a welfare check found her mother dead on Saturday. According to Northfield police, authorities were called to the 600 block of Maple Brook Court in Northfield around noon Saturday, where they found 39-year-old Lisa Wade dead "of an apparent suicide."
Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif's deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle's 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
