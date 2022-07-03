ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected in Cochise County

By Allie Potter
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through the 4th of July. Then Tuesday through Friday the storms should be more isolated and mainly limited to areas near the Mexico and New Mexico borders with afternoon temperatures gradually warming. Today:...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 142 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tombstone (AZ)

Tombstone is one of the most noteworthy cities in a state that is loaded with many interesting places to visit for a family day out. Situated in Cochise County, the city was established during the 1870s by a miner. In years past, cities like Tombstone weren’t great spots for the complacent or weak-willed as they were brimming with harsh miners planning on getting rich, and rustlers, as well as hoodlums, snuck everywhere.
KOLD-TV

Sierra Vista Police make three DUI arrests in Independence Day detail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD), Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Huachuca City Police Department created a Southern Arizona DUI Task Force for Independence day. This task force conducted a saturation detail in the Sierra Vista area during the 4th of July.
modernfarmer.com

How a Desert Town Is Growing Its Way to Better Health

Located in a desert—a literal one, as well as an isolated area with limited access to food—the dry patch of land now home to the Huachuca City Community Garden (HCCG) was never intended to be a pick-your-own produce garden. But that all changed four years ago, after one resident took to Facebook to share her vision for what local resources could look like.
azpm.org

Protests continue over holiday weekend

Protestors gathered at the Centennial Pavilion stage in Veteran's Memorial Park in Sierra Vista to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. July 2, 2022. More than 100 people gathered in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Sierra Vista on Saturday protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to...
