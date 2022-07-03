ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details scarce in DASO response to overnight shooting in Chaparral

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a number of calls in a Chaparral neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday. At approximately 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to a residence in the 100 block of Iron Horse in Chaparral regarding loud noise and shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to ascertain shots had been fired and identified an alleged male suspect. Deputies determined the caller — a neighbor — and the alleged suspect, knew one another. According to a DASO news release, the neighbor declined to pursue any further action. Deputies concluded, however, after conducting an investigation and speaking to the alleged suspect, he was involved in the negligent discharge of a weapon.

Then, at approximately 5:02 a.m., deputies were again dispatched to the area by the same caller regarding the alleged suspect who was then ramming the neighbor’s car with his car. Two DASO deputies arrived at approximately 5:15 a.m. and began searching vacant land in the area for the alleged suspect, the release stated.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Anthony Police department assisted with the search. At approximately 5:38 a.m., the alleged suspect began firing his weapon, according to deputies. This continued until approximately 6:10 a.m. when authorities say the alleged suspect fired at a DASO deputy who returned fire. All further shooting ceased.

When the area was determined to be safe to approach, the male suspect was found deceased on his property. The department did not make clear exactly how the man died.

An investigation immediately commenced. The department says no additional information will be released until Tuesday, July 5, when a press conference is scheduled.

