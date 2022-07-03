ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Intellectually humble individuals are more likely to investigate political misinformation

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with a higher level of intellectual humility are less likely to take fake news headlines at face value, according to new research published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. The new study provides evidence of a causal link between intellectual humility and the desire to investigate political misinformation....

www.psypost.org

