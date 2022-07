This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Slow internet is incredibly frustrating and to make matters worse, it can be difficult to know why exactly your speeds are dragging. There are a number of different factors that affect Wi-Fi and home internet connections: Your router could be outdated or it could even be in the wrong location in your house. There may be easy fixes for these issues like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But you may also be able to blame your slow Wi-Fi on something your ISP is intentionally doing -- bandwidth throttling.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO