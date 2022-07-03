ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch This Jeep Old Faithful Commercial

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9xu9_0gTopXdG00

In a time of darkness, this is a reminder of how the Allies pressed on to brighter days.

Almost six years ago Jeep released one of its most impactful commercials ever. Pretty much everyone knows Jeeps were instrumental in helping American forces during World War II but not many are aware of Old Faithful. The story of the Jeep awarded an honorable Purple Heart shows just how much US servicemen respected and relied on these vehicles.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

The commercial below was shot to commemorate Jeep’s 75thanniversary. Quite frankly, it’s probably one of the best if not the best car company anniversary celebrations we’ve ever seen. Some people no doubt just watched the 30-second TV spot and then never thought of it again. But the story behind this vehicle is pretty amazing.

Old Faithful was on display at the Marine Corps Museum, which is located in Quantico, Virginia. During its active duty it served four Marine generals in the pitched Guadalcanal campaign and the Bougainville invasion, both in the Pacific Theater.

When US forces landed on Guadalcanal, Old Faithful was the first Marine Jeep to hit the beach. It was among the first Jeeps to reach land at Bougainville. It transported high-ranking officers and VIPs on several islands – important work to keep the war effort going. The off-roader was finally retired from active service on December 22, 1943.

During its time on rugged jungle battlefields, this vehicle racked up 11,000 miles. Amazingly, the Jeep still runs, a testament to how well-built and durable the military vehicles were.

One of the efforts which helped fuel the US military machine was war bonds. After Old Faithful was retired, the Jeep sat on display at the San Diego War Bond drive, serving as inspiration for people thinking of buying bonds which would fund activities like building more Jeeps.

As you know, the Purple Heart is only given out to servicemen injured in combat. Old Faithful was damaged when shrapnel punched through the windshield in two spots during the Japanese shelling of Guadalcanal on October 13, 1942. The vehicle has gone down in Marine and WWII lore, showing that Americans love as well as depend on their cars both in peacetime and in combat.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Outdoor Life

7 Classic Pistols That Every Handgunner Should Own

While today’s best handguns are modern marvels of speed and accuracy, it would be a mistake to forget about the classic pistols that got us here. Samuel Colt started the revolver evolution with his pistol, which debuted in the late 1800s and was made famous by real cowboys and then countless Westerns on the silver screen. In the decades between Colt’s revolver and the modern guns of today, there’s a large roster of pistols that American shooters should know about—and should have in their gun safes. My job was to pick my seven favorites. The firearms that follow influenced many of the revolvers and semi-autos we carry today.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
Motorious

This Muscle Car Junkyard Is Astounding

You would think that by now all the valuable classic cars, especially muscle cars, would’ve been plucked from junk yards from one coast to another. Then again, the US is a large country with many areas where there are more trees or cows than humans. That brings us to this junkyard somewhere in Nebraska, a state which is especially stimulating to drive across, trust us. Littered across the landscape is a shocking amount of really cool old iron, so much it makes us excited and a little sad at the same time.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#War Effort#Jeeps#Vehicles#American#The Marine Corps Museum#Marine#The Pacific Theater
NBC News

America's gun culture is unique. My photographs can help explain why.

Today, America celebrates the Fourth of July, one of its seminal holidays. It is a day to meditate on patriotism and liberty and freedom — who has it, and how it can or should (or should not) be limited. What does freedom cost, and when is the price too high? Nowhere are these questions quite so acutely felt or divisively held then in the context of America’s gun culture.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
World War II
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motorious

1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck Is A Stone Cold Masterpiece

This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match. The Chevy C10 platform is an incredible truck for any automotive enthusiast passionate about adventuring on the open trails. With many great engine options, upgradable suspension, and iconic styling, these vehicles have taken the spotlight of today’s automotive enthusiast culture. Whether you prefer the earlier models, made in the 1960s, or the latest C10s built-in 1987, there is something for every truck lover with these automobiles. Particularly popular with those who appreciate the vintage quality of classic cars, these trucks can be used for practically any project, from racing to offroading. This C10 is a perfect example of just that.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
Motorious

Dodge Brothers’ Car Comes Home In Pieces, Ends Up Being The Perfect Restoration

How this 1927 Dodge Brothers car became one of the auto industry’s best restorations…. Barney and Barbara Mendez are a couple of classic-loving car enthusiasts in Fresno, California, with a passion for history and style. So naturally, the pair decided that at some point, they'd love to have a classic car, which eventually led to their search. While initially, they were looking for a muscle car capable of laying down impressive times at the drag strip and showing off at the local cars and coffee, they could find something that fit them. That was until an ad popped up for a 1927 Dodge Brothers Sedan, practically the polar opposite of a muscle car. Deciding to check it out anyway because it was close to their home, Barbara instantly fell in love with the old clunker and its story.
FRESNO, CA
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy