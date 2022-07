Eight Akron, Ohio police officers have been placed on paid leave after body camera footage was released showing them chasing and gunning down an unarmed Black man. Police killed Jayland Walker, 25, in the early morning hours of June 27, after attempting to stop him for traffic and equipment violations. Walker continued driving as police pursued him in their cars and then on foot after Walker got out of the passenger side of his car.

