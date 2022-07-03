ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Police: 71-year-old Kan. man found with crack cocaine, marijuana

Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for drug crimes. On June 29, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics...

salinapost.com

Comments / 7

Salina Post

Police arrest 20-year-old Kansas man for alleged murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting that left 39-year-old Louis Cantrell of Topeka dead have made an arrest. Late Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem Brown and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon and Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka. TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Police report motel robbery, assault

FALLS CITY – A Topeka, Kan., man is held in Richardson County on allegations that he broke into a motel office, assaulted the owner, stole keys and opened several rooms before an altercation with a guest. An arrest affidavit says police arrived at the Check In Motel in Falls...
FALLS CITY, NE
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Details of Topeka stabbing revealed in affidavit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.
WIBW

Lawrence man seen jumping off bridge found safely at home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man who was seen jumping off the Kansas Bridge on Wednesday afternoon has been found and is safely home. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officers were called to the area of the Kansas Bridge near Massachusetts St. with reports that a man may have jumped over the side.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police search for suspect, recover stolen truck after 2-state chase

ATCHISON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft that led to a high-speed chase. Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police in Atchison, Kansas, were notified that a stolen 2012 Ford 250 two-tone brown truck, which had been reported stolen to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, was headed towards the city of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KCMO police discover man shot, killed at 51st & Lawn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot and killed on the sidewalk at 51st Street and Lawn Avenue early Thursday morning. Police were called to the scene on a medical nature unknown about 4:43 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a person dead on the sidewalk with an...
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Arrests made in Lawrence armed robbery of mother and 2-year-old child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has made multiple arrests after a mother and her 2-year-old child were robbed at gunpoint. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the 3000 block of Bainbridge Circle with reports of an armed robbery.
KSNT News

KS sheriff arrests 2 during traffic stops after finding drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were arrested over the holiday weekend by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office during traffic stops. The first arrest occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue. A K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had made an improper turn and didn’t have its headlights on. Illegal narcotics were discovered and the driver, Dylan J. Gray, 23, of Topeka, was arrested. He was charged with the following:
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD responds to incident near middle school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are responding to an incident in the Oakland area near Chase Middle School. Officers with the Topeka Police Department could be seen gathering in the area of Sumner and Seward Ave. on Thursday morning, July 7, with reports of a possible standoff. 13 NEWS...
Salina Post

Homicide: Police ID Kansas man who died in shooting

---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block SE Lawrence Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Upon arrival, officers located an adult suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance transported...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina, KS
