Cedar City, UT

Cedar City 4 bed/3/bath Home For Rent

ksl.com
 2 days ago

This clean 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a 3 car...

homes.ksl.com

ABC4

Utah pig farm activists crash Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

BROOKLYN, NY (ABC4) – Three animal rights activists were arrested after walking on stage at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest as they protested the treatment of pigs at the nation's largest pig farm factory located in Utah. The protestors — Scott Gilbertson, Robert Yamada, and Josh Marxen — wore masks of stormtroopers and Darth […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

One dead after head-on collision in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — One person died Friday following a head-on collision in Washington County. The incident happened on state Route 9, just east of milepost 4, around 2:14 p.m. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on S.R. 9 when it crossed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man charged after firing shots near Utah school, homes

UTAH (ABC4) – A man is facing a slew of charges after he reportedly fired his gun near Utah homes on July 1. According to arresting documents, officers responded to a 911 call where the caller mentioned an attempted murder. The caller was later identified as 27-year-old Tayden Daniel...
SANTA CLARA, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, another injured in 3-car crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE — A man is dead after a car crash involving three vehicles in Hurricane on Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 2 p.m. on state Route 9 near Quail Creek Drive when police say a westbound vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting and killing the driver of a pickup truck.
HURRICANE, UT
Lincoln Report

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.
UTAH STATE

