Norman man killed in surfing crash on Lake Eufaula

By Kevin Severin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE EUFAULA (KOKH) - A Norman man is dead after a surfing crash occurred...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Norman man dies in boating accident at Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.
Two Dead in Oklahoma Lake Accidents

KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
Man dies after boating incident on Lake Eufaula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday around 6 p.m., a deadly incident occurred on Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A 2018 Moomba was being operated by a 22-year-old woman. Braxton G. Byrd, a 23-year-old man from Norman, was surfing behind the boat. Byrd fell off the surfboard into...
