Norman man killed in surfing crash on Lake Eufaula

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — A Norman man died after a boating accident on Lake Eufaula Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Braxton G. Byrd, 23, of Norman, was surfing behind the boat he was on when he fell and then the boat circled around to get him and the operator went into reverse and Byrd was struck by a propeller.
KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday around 6 p.m., a deadly incident occurred on Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A 2018 Moomba was being operated by a 22-year-old woman. Braxton G. Byrd, a 23-year-old man from Norman, was surfing behind the boat. Byrd fell off the surfboard into...
One person died Monday morning after suffering injuries in a northwest Oklahoma City plane crash over the weekend. A relative of passenger Brent Waguespack confirmed his death to News 9. Waguespack and the plane's pilot, Chad Detwiler, were injured after the plane went down Saturday near Northwest Expressway and Sara...
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a large grassfire near Mustang on Tuesday evening. OKCFD reported the fire was near SW 89th and County Line Rd. They responded to the scene at 5:10 p.m. The fire spread approximately 10 acres in size, but thankfully...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — An Edmond man was arrested after police said he shot a private investigator. Police said the private investigator had driven by Darakshan Behrooz’s home in Edmond on June 30 to see if his car was there. Police said Behrooz noticed the private investigator and...
Midwest City, Okla. (KOKH) — A child is still recovering after he was attacked by his neighbor's dog a few months ago in Spencer. The family says the toddler, JJ, is doing much better but still has a long way to go. Baby JJ was playing in his yard...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a weekend homicide that left a 20-year-old woman dead. Police said officers responded to 1148 NE 36th Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of multiple gunshots in a parking lot filled with a big crowd. Cha'Riya Johnson was killed...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A strange call at Lake Hefner turned into a frenzy over the Fourth of July weekend. Officers went to an area near Stars and Stripes Park where people said they spotted an alligator on Sunday. Alligators are not native to the lake or even the...
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which started in Caddo County. O.H.P troopers say the chase started in Caddo County, after a man was spotted trying to break into a shed in Anadarko. They...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on complaints of arson following overnight fires. Authorities said officers were dispatched to 1724 Pettee shortly before 6 a.m. They said George Halsteid had broke a window and set fire to his mother's residence. Police eventually located him behind 1700 Pettee...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The 4th of July may be behind us, but this is when the fun starts for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Tuesday, they posted video as the Bomb Squad shot off all the illegal fireworks confiscated over the holiday weekend. They say “it’s become a 5th of July tradition.”
A traffic stop in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday led police to the arrest of a murder suspect. Police officials said Shawn Tackitt, 41, confessed in the back of a patrol car to killing his girlfriend 42-year-old Erin Fowler. He then allegedly told officers her body was dumped at Mercy Hospital.
Oklahoma City police said three people were taken to a metro hospital after a collision Monday night. The accident happened after 9 p.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue. Police said one vehicle ran a red light and struck the side of another vehicle. Authorities said three EMSA...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already closed. The fire was quickly contained by the Norman Fire Department.
Comments / 0