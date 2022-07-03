ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lifeguard on Long Island bitten in chest, hand by shark during training exercise

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Two Long Island beaches in Suffolk County were expected to reopen Monday after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark. Smith Point and Cupsogue Beach suspended swimming Sunday after the lifeguard was bitten during a training exercise. "While shark attacks off Long Island Shores are extremely...

