Lifeguard on Long Island bitten in chest, hand by shark during training exercise
By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
4 days ago
NEW YORK - Two Long Island beaches in Suffolk County were expected to reopen Monday after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark. Smith Point and Cupsogue Beach suspended swimming Sunday after the lifeguard was bitten during a training exercise. "While shark attacks off Long Island Shores are extremely...
NEW YORK - Hate crimes officers are investigating after an incendiary device exploded outside a mosque on Long Island, damaging a metallic crescent moon that is a symbol of Islam. A device similar to a Molotov cocktail exploded around midnight Sunday at the Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra mosque in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk...
A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
Police in Connecticut broke into a car on July 4th to rescue a dog. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a New Fairfield business. The owner called the police because the vehicle was not authorized to be on the property. Officers saw the dog in...
A man swimming at a popular beach in the region is believed to have been bitten by a shark, according to authorities. The incident happened on Long Island at around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in Wantagh. Nassau County Police say a 37-year-old man was swimming in the ocean at...
UPDATE, 5:45 p.m. Russell Windsor, 70, of Amagansett was killed in a collision with a 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by Mohammad Rahman. East Hampton Town Police say the crash occurred... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week requiring school districts to consider the use of ... 28 Jun 2022...
CONNECTICUT - The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars has asked a federal court Wednesday to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorneys for Nathan Carman filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Burlington saying the evidence...
A “serious motor vehicle accident” has closed the Napeague stretch of Montauk Highway near the Lobster Roll restaurant. On Sunday afternoon at about 12:30 p.m., East Hampton Town Police noted... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week requiring school districts to consider the use of ... 28...
A school district is a geographical area for the local administration of elementary or secondary schools. They are special entities that are tasked with education and are governed autonomously or by the local government. There are about 13,800 school districts in the USA and Long Island has the most interesting...
2022-07-03@12:35pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a boat collision at the mouth of the Housatonic River with one person in the water. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify two people who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store this month. A man and woman stole two Amazon Fire Tablets from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike on June 22 at...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Two people and a dog were helped to shore by bystanders after their small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac River late Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The couple was flying to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when the plane's engine began to sputter. Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport, told reporters the pilot radioed the control tower and was instructed to land at Tweed. However, the pilot felt it wasn't possible and landed in the river instead. Authorities said the couple was shaken up but uninjured. The bystanders brought the couple to shore by boat. Hours after...
A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he drove while intoxicated in Westchester County and shoved a trooper against a patrol car, causing damage. Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-95 in Larchmont for vehicle and traffic violations at about 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, according to New York State Police.
