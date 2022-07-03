ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybee, MI

ICW No Holds Barred Volume 27 (7/1) Results: New American Deathmatch Champion Crowned

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ICW No Holds Barred presented Volume 27 from the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club in Maybee, Michigan on Friday, July 1. The event aired live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

WWE World Reacts To The Plan For Ronda Rousey

The WWE world was shocked at last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event when Ronda Rousey lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. But now all eyes are on SummerSlam - one of WWE's biggest events of the year - and more specifically, the company's plan for Rousey at the event.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maybee, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Confirms Partnership With Fellow WWE Raw Star

The Miz has made quite the name for himself over the years and has become one of the top superstars in recent memory. He has been able to make the transition from reality star to professional wrestler and paved the way for others, such as recent signee Logan Paul, to be able to do the same.
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Comments on Smackdown Women’s Title Win, What Ronda Rousey Told Her After

Liv Morgan is your Smackdown Women’s Champion after cashing in at Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey, and she shared her thoughts on the win in a new video. WWE posted a clip of Morgan after the match talking about picking up the win over Ronda Rousey, what Rousey said to her after the match and more. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
PWMania

New WWE Signee Valerie Loureda Pushes for Ronda Rousey Match

Valerie Loureda, a former Bellator MMA competitor, recently left the sport to follow her dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Loureda has a multi-year contract with WWE, and on July 19 she is expected to relocate from Miami to Orlando and report to the WWE Performance Center. When asked about...
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Addresses The Street Profits Possibly Being Broken Up

Before yesterday’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with Montez Ford. During the interview, Ford addressed The Street Profits possibly breaking up due to the WWE Draft. He noted that he still wants to be WWE Champion and carve out his own legacy in WWE too.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maybee
Person
Stephen Jensen
Person
Eric Ryan
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match

Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Holds Barred#Deathmatch#Def#Volume#Combat#The Us Military#Shlak#Icwnhb#Weekender
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Gives ‘Somewhat Arrogant’ Response Regarding WWE Return

Cody Rhodes has a chip on his shoulder, and he’s proud of it. Cody drove around in a Chevy Silverado with Montez Ford on a recent episode of Chevrolet Trucks’ “Grit and Glory” show. During the scenic drive, Ford asked Rhodes point blank about why he decided to come back to WWE, after leaving the company in 2016.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/4): Money In The Bank Fallout, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.
SAN DIEGO, CA
411mania.com

Four-Way AAA Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Matt Jackson Drafts Heartfelt Text Message To 'Hangman' Adam Page, Doesn't Have The Heart To Send It

The latest episode of Being The Elite tugs at the heartstrings. The story of Adam Page and his imploded relationship with the other members of The Elite has been a thread of the last two-and-a-half years of AEW programming. After siding with Kenny Omega for the majority of his singles Feud with Page, Matt and Nick Jackson were ringside for the match between Omega and Page at AEW Full Gear 2021 and even appeared to give Hangman a nod of approval before he delivered the final Buckshot Lariat that earned him the AEW World Championship.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Spoiler: Former AEW Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings

Alan “5” Angels made his surprise Impact Wrestling debut on Saturday night during the TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, just days after leaving All Elite Wrestling. At the Impact TV tapings, which will air on Thursday, Angels made his debut in response to an open challenge issued by X Division Champion Mike Bailey after Bailey defeated Trey Miguel at Against All Odds on Friday night.
ATLANTA, GA
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to focus on the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it sounds like fans can expect to see a SmackDown star make an appearance on the show. Fightful Select is reporting that as of this morning WWE Intercontinental Champion...
WWE
PWMania

Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

New independent wrestling programming has been introduced to Peacock and the WWE Network. Shows from ICW and PROGRESS are included in the new programming. Both programs can be seen on-demand at any time. The following was added:. ICW Fight Club 225 – 07/02/22. Lou King Sharp & Krieger take...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy