Your guide to Iowa’s new laws in 2022

By Robin Opsahl (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
3 News Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools are no longer able to mandate vaccines, unemployment benefits last 10 fewer weeks, and Iowans can be charged with elder abuse starting Friday, July 1, as many of laws from the Iowa Legislature’s 2022 session take effect. These may be the final changes to Iowa law coming...

www.3newsnow.com

WHO 13

One issue could impact November elections on two levels

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the states now likely left to decide the future of when or if abortions should remain legal, it could further push the issue to the forefront of voters’ minds in the November elections. Dr. Karen Kedrowski, the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University in Ames, […]
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa doesn't need a gun amendment

Bruce Lear: The constitutional amendment Iowans will vote on in November goes much further than the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I love the movie Tombstone, featuring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp, Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday, Sam Elliot as Virgil, and Bill Paxton as Morgan. It’s a little shorter than Kevin Costner's 3 hour plus marathon Earp, released a few months later.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa Ag Secretary candidates chart different courses for conservation, water quality

The candidates for Iowa secretary of agriculture offer sharp contrasts in terms of their priorities and assessments of the greatest challenges facing farmers. The state’s incumbent secretary of agriculture — Mike Naig, a Republican — touts his administration’s work in the past four years to expand markets for farmers to sustain the industry’s status quo, and he’s satisfied with the slow but steady progress they’ve made in protecting topsoil and the state’s streams.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa Supreme Court rejects Reynolds’ request on abortion case

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request that it reconsider its recent decision on a law that seeks to impose a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion. Reynolds, who supports the waiting period, was hoping to have the court reconsider its June 17 decision in light of the more recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and gave the states far greater latitude in restricting or outlawing abortion.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Making Transition To Cashless System

(Des Moines, IA) — Well over half of the purchases for food, beverages, and other items at last year’s Iowa State Fair were done electronically — and Gary Slater, the General Manager and C-E-O of the fair, says expects that to increase for this year’s event. In 2014, there was significant push-back when the Iowa State Fair announced a cashless system for buying food during that year’s State Fair and the plan was abandoned as a result. But Slater says last year they switched to a system where every vendor has at least one register that accepts credit cards. Various surveys indicate at least 80 percent of Americans make cashless purchases today. Slater made those comments during a recent appearance on the Iowa P-B-S program “Iowa Today.”
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
HAWKEYE, IA
Mix 97-3

Where’s the Highest Point in the State of Iowa?

Let's face it, compared to most states, Iowa seems pretty flat. It doesn't have any mountains, or large rolling hills, like its neighbor to the west, South Dakota. The closest thing the Hawkeye state has in comparison would be the Loess Hills, which are beautiful, but not very big compared to what other states have to offer.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Did You Know Iowa is Home to a Unique Aquatic Animal

While here in Iowa we're known to have more hogs than humans, the Hawkeye State is home to many unique animals. And no, not just critters that are commonly known for their meat. The animal that pops up in Iowa without many people being aware of its existence is the...
IOWA STATE
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa cities with large Latino populations feel shortchanged by census undercount

A simple look at the signs on Main Street in Denison reveal the diversity of the residents that reside here. A quick stroll and you’ll stumble across Lovan’s Asian market. Round a corner, and you’ll see signs advertising an African grocery store. But, if you follow the upbeat rhythm of traditional Mexican music, you’ll land at Erven Chavez’s La Michoacana Krazy Delights.
DENISON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Storm headed into southwest MN, northwest Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heads up, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. The storm that passed through eastern South Dakota is headed your way. KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:56 p.m. CT, a system near Chandler, Minnesota, had started ahead of a main system that brought strong winds and hail to southwestern Minnesota. That early system in Chandler produced baseball size hail near Lake Wilson.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Both major parties apply pressure with political purity

Current fight within GOP regarding Trumpism still undecided. Thanks for clicking on this web extra. Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”. We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Two Iowa mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Seven ‘Wonders’ That Every Iowan Should Experience [LIST]

Most of us have heard of the Seven Wonders of the World. Amazing sites around the world that have no equal. But you don't have to travel the globe to experience sites and events that are out of this world. We have many that reside right here in the state of Iowa! Do any of them compare to the Taj Mahal? Maybe not. But I wouldn't trade any of these seven for anything.
IOWA STATE

