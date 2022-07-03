ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey Chestnut Challenges Tom Brady to Contest

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd61q_0gTonQxF00

Close your eyes and imagine, if you can, a long, white folding table sitting on a raised stage at Coney Island. Standing on opposite sides are seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 14-time Mustard Belt winner Joey Chestnut. A pyramid of hot dogs sits in front of each of them.

It’s a challenge Chestnut hopes can become a reality one day.

As Chestnut prepares for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Independence Day on Monday, the 14-time winner and eating contest legend spoke with TMZ Sports about this year’s event. In particular, Chestnut mentioned how he’s continuing to dominate the world of competitive eating even at 38 years old.

Chestnut said he finds inspiration in Brady’s continued success on the football field, despite being over 40. When the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s name was mentioned, TMZ asked the hot dog devourer if he’d be up for an eating contest against Brady.

“I don’t know what he can out-eat me in,” Chestnut said confidently. “It would be awesome to eat against him in any food.”

Wouldn’t that be awesome? Seeing the competitive eating titan and the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL going head-to-head in a gluttonous contest? It’s the American dream!

It’s hard to imagine Brady keeping up with Chestnut in any eating contest. Unless — maybe, just maybe — it comes down to one of the quarterback’s favorite desserts: avocado ice cream.

“It’s not the best,” Chestnut said. “It’s better than other weird ice creams like garlic ice cream.”

Brady is great at finding weaknesses in opposing defenses on the football field. If he can find one in Chestnut’s palate, maybe he’ll give the American people what they want and accept the challenge.

Joey Chestnut Prepares to Defend Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Title

Tom Brady won’t return to the spotlight until the start of the NFL regular season in September. Joey Chestnut’s Super Bowl event is scheduled for the 4th of July at Coney Island.

Chestnut is a 14-time winner of the Mustard Belt — the prize handed out to the winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Last year, he set a new event record, gobbling down 76 hot dogs in the allotted 10-minute time frame.

At 38 years old, Chestnut is hoping to break his own personal best.

“If things go really bad, I’d be happy with 70,” Chestnut told TMZ Sports. “But if things are going really, really good, that 77 number looks very doable.”

Chestnut’s massive goal leads us to ask two questions to our Outsiders: First, how many hot dogs are you eating at your 4th of July cookout this year? Second, how many do you think you could devour at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 10 minutes?

Comments / 1

David Kupper
2d ago

Brady is vegan so I doubt this will happen. First rule of competition, know your opponent.

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

Hiker Fends Off Mountain Lion in Full Attack Mode by Roaring Back: VIDEO

There are moments in your life when your innermost instincts will trigger. Like when faced with a mountain lion on a hike. That was one hiker’s fate when he was out for a little walk. Any time you’re outdoors, things could get intense. Wildlife has a way of letting humanity know that we aren’t always in charge. Luckily for this hiker, in particular, he was able to roar back at nature.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Tom Brady
Sporting News

What happens to Joey Chestnut after the Hot Dog Eating Contest?

It's almost the Fourth of July, which means one thing: hot dogs, hot dogs and more hot dogs. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place Monday, and there's no bigger star of the spectacle than Joey Chestnut. Chestnut, who broke his world record by consuming 76 franks in 10...
LIFESTYLE
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Fourth Of July Photo Is Going Viral

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. As the United States celebrates its birthday on Monday, millions of Americans are discussing their ideal backyard cookout spreads. Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to have one preferred food item: dip. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to show off her ideal...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#American Football#Food Drink#Tmz Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Addresses His Absence From Social Media

Nearly a week after his last social media post, “Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown took to his Instagram to reveal what he has been up to. “Hi friends, I’m having a lot of problems with my phone right now,” the “Alaskan Bush People” alum stated. “And am having to find a way to fix it. That’s why I haven’t been [online] lately. I’m doing good though, and working in the orchard.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy