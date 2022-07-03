'Minions' tops the North American box office with $108.5M

July 3 (UPI) -- Animated Despicable Me prequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $108.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Variety said that if predictions for the Monday bear out, the family adventure will set a new July 4 holiday weekend record, scoring an estimated total of $127.9 million.

The action picture, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, earned $115.9 million over the four-day holiday in 2011.

Coming in at No. 2 with $25.5 million this weekend is Top Gun: Maverick, followed by Elvis at No. 3 with $19 million, Jurassic World Dominion at No. 4 with $15.7 million and The Black Phone at No. 6 with $12.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Lightyear at No. 6 with $6.6 million, Mr. Malcolm's List at No. 7 with $851,000, Everything Everywhere All At Once at No. 8 with $552,000, Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness at No. 9 with $390,000 and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On at No. 10 with $258,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies raked in more than $189.6 million in receipts, compared with last weekend's Top 10 haul of about $133.3 million when Elvis led the field with $31.2 million.