Two Women Killed in Shark Attacks in Egypt's Red Sea

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
