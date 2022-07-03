ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Women Killed in Shark Attacks in Egypt's Red Sea

By Associated Press
Voice of America
 3 days ago

Cairo — Two women were killed in shark attacks in Egypt's Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment said Sunday. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Egypt: Red Sea beaches close after deadly shark attack

Egyptian authorities have closed several beaches on the country's Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed in shark attacks. One was a 68-year-old Austrian who had an arm torn off while swimming near the city of Hurghada on Friday, the regional governor said. Shark attacks are rare in...
WORLD
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Recorded White Shark was Dubbed "El Monstruo"

Great White sharkPhoto by Laura College on Unsplash. Tales of monstrously huge Great White sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) roaming the seas have been floating around for a long time. Some have even been captured but their size has not been correctly verified due to problems with measurements.
lonelyplanet.com

Egypt's best national parks span deserts, mountains and Red Sea reefs

Egypt's national parks protect everything from eroded desert landscapes to the teeming reefs of the Red Sea © Westend61 / Getty Images. There's more to Egypt than history. From the coral reefs of the Red Sea to the desert landscapes that radiate out from the fertile strip of the Nile Valley, Egypt’s natural riches dazzle travelers as much as its pyramids, painted tombs and towering temples.
WORLD
