Low chance of rain, high chance of rip currents expected in South Florida on July 4

As America turns 246 this year, Florida is expecting record-breaking travel numbers on the roads and at some airports . What can the crowds expect from South Florida’s weather this Independence Day?

The forecast looks similar throughout South Florida with expectations of a hot sunny day and a partly cloudy night. Rain chances range from 30 to 50% in the afternoon and in the evening.

“We could see a shower or two maybe for the East Coast, but overall should be pretty nice,” said Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “They might provide a quick downpour within a few minutes, but eventually it just transitions inland and then towards the west coast. So it’s actually quite nice ... by the afternoon, it’s kind of breezy.”

Beach goers can expect a high risk of rip currents in beaches from Miami to West Palm Beach the whole day, so they are advised to be cautious if they swim.

“That’s actually the main concern most of the time,” Bhatti said. “If you get stuck in a rip current, swim parallel to the shoreline.”

With events spread through out South Florida, here’s what to expect in specific areas:

Miami

The National Weather Service predicts a hot sunny day in Miami, including its beaches, with a 40 to 50% chance of rain or thunderstorms during the afternoon and at night. The night sky might be partly cloudy.

Broward and Palm Beach County

In Broward and Palm Beach County, the weather service expects a similarly hot and sunny day at its beaches. There’s a 30% chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon and in the evening with a slight chance of clouds later at night.

Staying Safe

For those staying at home this holiday, authorities on land are urging people to take precautions when blowing up fireworks to avoid a trip to the hospital .

Meanwhile, authorities at sea are reminding boaters that Miami-Dade has the highest amount of boating accidents of any county and are urging anyone with boat plans to enjoy the holiday safely by following their tips .