ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gavin Newsom airs anti-GOP ad in Florida. ‘Let’s talk about what’s going on in America’

By David Lightman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom, fueling speculation that he’s interested in the White House, unveiled an ad Sunday that will air in Florida, pitting him squarely against former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Newsom, who is expected to win re-election to a second term as governor in November, urges viewers to “join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.” The ad is scheduled to run Monday.

Newsom has been aggressively promoting California’s strong support for abortion rights, gun regulation and environmental protection in recent days, as Supreme Court rulings have weakened laws in all three areas.

The ad, running on Fox News stations in Florida and posted on Twitter Sunday by Newsom’s campaign, tries to draw a sharp contrast with the conservative DeSantis, who is said to be weighing a presidential run of his own in 2024.

“It’s Independence Day, so let’s talk about what’s going on in America. Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms , even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says in the 30-second spot.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love.” As he touts California, there are images of an American flag, beaches and Newsom himself.

A Florida law banning abortion after 15 weeks was to take effect Friday, but a judge has blocked its implementation. The Florida Department of Education has banned certain books from school use, saying they contained information about prohibited topics such as critical race theory.

Newsom, 54, has said he is not running for president, and in May told the San Francisco Chronicle he had “sub-zero interest ” in seeking the job. He said he wanted Vice President Kamala Harris, the former U.S. senator from California and state attorney general, to succeed President Joe Biden.

Biden has said he will seek re-election in 2024. But as governor of the nation’s largest state and with millions in campaign cash on hand, Newsom is likely to remain in the presidential conversation if not for 2024, then for 2028 and beyond.

Newsom and DeSantis have been rivals for some time. Newsom has repeatedly boasted California is economically healthier than Florida, even though California’s unemployment rate has been one of the nation’s highest.

In May, the latest data available, California’s unemployment rate was 4.3%, tied for 42nd lowest in the country. Florida’s rate was 3%, tied for 17th, and below the national average of 3.6%.

California continues to have a disproportionate percentage of unemployment claims. In the week ending May 25, it had about 20.5% of all such claims nationwide, even though the state has about 11% of the national workforce. Florida has about 3% of the claims and 7% of the labor force.

Comments / 230

your.mom
2d ago

Hahahahah the guy that locked us down the longest, mandated vaxx cards to restaurants and a till has emergency powers due to covid- says Florida isn’t free!!!

Reply(10)
88
Patriot3333
2d ago

Newsom had better hope that the people of Florida don’t know what’s really going on in California! Crime is rampant! Moral and spiritual values are in deep decline! Taxes are higher than anyone can imagine! We have the highest gas prices in the union!Newsom is an abject failure!

Reply(2)
71
sherry delthia
2d ago

he doesn't care about the seniors in his own state as he didn't include them in his gas relief plan as a result he will lose all aarp eligible voters if he runs

Reply(4)
49
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Politics State#Anti Gop#The White House#Supreme Court#Fox News#Republican#American
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fortune

Bezos slams Biden’s call to cut gas prices: ‘Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Jeff Bezos on Saturday slammed U.S. President Joe Biden for his tweet calling on gas companies to lower prices at the pump, calling it "either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
700
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy