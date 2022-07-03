ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Surveillance cameras catch photos of alleged thief

By Julye Wemple
 2 days ago

Buckhorn, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole a bike from a sporting goods store on Saturday night.

The Hemlock Police Dept are investigating the theft that happened July 2 at Dunhams at approximately 8:30 p.m.The male in the surveillance video has tattoos on both his arms and calves and left the store without paying for an electric bike, police say. The male then got into a white vehicle and drove out of the parking lot. If you have any information on the man's identity, contact the Hemlock Township Police Department at police@hemlocktownship.org.

