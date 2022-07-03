Poindexter Fireworks

Enter your car and/or motorcycle, or just stop by and view the vehicles. This year, it will be a Show and Shine car show. Just show up and enjoy the day!! There will be a People’s Choice Award. The Cutting of the Feathers for the 46th Annual East Texas...
July 4, 2022 - The Timpson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a forest fire today at 1:45pm off FM 1645. After four hours battling the 12-14 acre blaze, and with help from the Forestry Service, the fire was extinguished. The Timpson Volunteer Fire Department thanks the Forestry Service for their...
- Community members celebrated with the City of Center at a reopening/rededication ribbon cutting event held at Perry Sampson Park Wednesday, June 15, 2022, following the completion of work done to upgrade the park. City of Center Mayor David Chadwick welcomed everyone to the grand opening of the newly updated...
July 5, 2022 - In the early 1940s, across from the Center, Texas Grammar School stood the Napier Hotel and next to was a tiny hamburger stand called the "Little Rock Inn.” When I was in Grammar School in the 40s, most students either ate a sack lunch or bought a 25 cent hamburger at the Little Rock Inn for dinner. And there was a third group… a small number of “poorer” kids that couldn’t afford to eat lunch. These kids sat together on the school steps and talked during lunch hour.
July 3, 2022 - State Highway 87 south of Timpson (Horton Hill) near CR 4009 was the scene of a single-vehicle crash July 2, 2022, involving a tow truck. Emergency personnel with the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department, Constable Precinct 5 and Shelby County Sheriff's Department all rushed to the location.
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 1PM with Bro. Kevin Windham officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on July 5, 2022, beginning at 12PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, Texas.
July 4, 2022 - The Roughrider Athletic Boosters are hosting a Golf Tournament and Silent Auction on Saturday, July 9th at the Center Country Club. To register your team for the Golf Tournament, call Ben Wulf with questions 936.590.2003. The booster club will host a silent auction on the day...
