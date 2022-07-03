Poindexter Fireworks

July 5, 2022 - In the early 1940s, across from the Center, Texas Grammar School stood the Napier Hotel and next to was a tiny hamburger stand called the "Little Rock Inn.” When I was in Grammar School in the 40s, most students either ate a sack lunch or bought a 25 cent hamburger at the Little Rock Inn for dinner. And there was a third group… a small number of “poorer” kids that couldn’t afford to eat lunch. These kids sat together on the school steps and talked during lunch hour.

CENTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO