Police: 71-year-old Kan. man found with crack cocaine, marijuana

 4 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for drug crimes. On June 29, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics...

Little Apple Post

Four kids removed from homes, 5 arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
WIBW

Drugs found in home near downtown land 3 Topekans behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine and marijuana found in a home near downtown Topeka have landed three residents behind bars. The Topeka Police Department says on July 5, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 300 block of SW Harrison in relation to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police search for suspect, recover stolen truck after 2-state chase

ATCHISON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft that led to a high-speed chase. Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police in Atchison, Kansas, were notified that a stolen 2012 Ford 250 two-tone brown truck, which had been reported stolen to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, was headed towards the city of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
WIBW

Arrests made in Lawrence armed robbery of mother and 2-year-old child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has made multiple arrests after a mother and her 2-year-old child were robbed at gunpoint. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the 3000 block of Bainbridge Circle with reports of an armed robbery.
Little Apple Post

Homicide: Police ID Kansas man who died in shooting

---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block SE Lawrence Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Upon arrival, officers located an adult suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance transported...
Little Apple Post

Kansas City man sentenced in shotgun killing

KANSAS CITY — A judge sentenced Felipe Reyna Jr, 32, the second defendant convicted in the murder of Charles Williams in July 2017 at a residence on the Eastside of Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In April, Reyna pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man hospitalized after semi rear-ends motorcycle

MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRIAN JAMES LOVGREN, 34, Manhattan, Criminal Damage to Property, without consent value <$1,000; Bond $2,000, released. JOEMIE AGRIPPA, 28, Manhattan, Criminal Deprivation of...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspects stole $1000 in fireworks from tent

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft involving fireworks in Manhattan. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of N. Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Car splits in two in Lenexa rollover crash

LENEXA, Kan. — Police in Lenexa, Kansas are investigating a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near 105th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles split in two and one vehicle overturned. Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Two...
LENEXA, KS
Little Apple Post

Officials learn cause of Kan. house fire that injured 4 firefighters

JOHNSON COUNTY— The Eastern Kansas Multi-County Taskforce has completed their investigation of the fire that sent four firefighters to the hospital and has ruled it as an accidental fire caused from an electrical component in the basement, according to the Shawnee Fire Department. Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, fire crews...
Little Apple Post

Wanted Kansas man caught with heroin, stolen property

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 12:30p.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop just north of the U.S. 75, Kansas 268, Kansas 31 highway roundabout for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During...
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

