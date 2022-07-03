ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This Utah gymnast is transferring to the SEC

By Ryan McDonald
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important member of the University of Utah gymnastics team over the past several years is leaving for the SEC. Cammy Hall announced on Instagram Friday that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility to compete for LSU next spring. A native...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 13 News

Utah targeted by Big 12 Conference, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah might not be without a seat for long in the whirlwind game of musical chairs currently underway in college football. According to CBS Sports, Utah has been targeted by the Big 12 Conference to join that league after last week's upheaval that saw USC and UCLA bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Could Utah Be Heading To the Big XII?

SALT LAKE CITY- Still reeling after the bombshell news that USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, many of the other remaining Pac-12 schools are left to figure out what they are going to do. There are rumors abound that it is only a matter of time before Oregon and Washington become Big Ten members, but what about Utah?
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

What is Jaren Hall really like? BYU coaches, teammates and Hall himself deliver the goods on ‘a really good guy’

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall doesn’t particularly like being in the spotlight, and he certainly doesn’t seek it out. Friends, teammates, family members and those who have coached him since his youth football, basketball and baseball days say the talented athlete who will forever be known as the first African American quarterback to start a football game for BYU is actually reserved, even a bit shy.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As one blaze is nearly contained, new Soldier Fire starts up

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Fire Info reports that forward progress on the Soldier Fire has been stopped. The size of the fire has grown to 35 acres. Crews will remain on scene tonight to strengthen containment lines. Our previous reporting. UTAH COUNTY, Utah — While fire officials in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

New wildfire starts in Utah County, near Soldier Pass

UPDATED 7/5/22 8:02 P.M. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfire officials say forward progress on the soldier fire has been stopped. The fire has spread to 35 acres. Crews will remain on the scene through Tuesday night and strengthen containment lines. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fireworks, country music, F-35’s at Provo’s Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw, along with special guest Marie Osmond, will be playing at America’s Freedom Festival in Provo Saturday night. The iconic music stars will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with 45,000 in attendance at the LaVell Edwards Stadium. McGraw returns by popular demand after a sold-out 2016 performance. […]
PROVO, UT
philomathnews.com

Conner, Leonard make dean’s list at University of Utah

Philomath High School graduates Kenan Conner and Anna Leonard earned inclusion on the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring term. Conner and Leonard were among more than 8,900 students named to the spring dean’s list at the school. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
PHILOMATH, OR
ABC4

Gusty winds obliterate RV trailer in Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – One driver received a terrifying shock after gusty Utah winds completely obliterated their travel trailer in Mountain Green on Sunday. The Mountain Green Fire Protection District says the incident happened when a strong gust of wind caught the trailer in its flurry, causing it to shake before flipping it over […]
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
ksl.com

$50K reward being offered for information leading to discovery of missing Utah man

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The search for a South Salt Lake man who has now been missing a month is continuing. And while the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are unusual, South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth says investigators still aren't sure if Cornelis "Casey" Frederik Bokslag, 30, is missing due to criminal activity or if he voluntarily disappeared and doesn't want to be found.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Centerville wildfire evacuates 89 homes, 10% contained

TUESDAY 7/5/22 8:26 a.m. CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire that forced almost 90 families to evacuate their homes is now at 10% containment on Tuesday. Utah Fire Info says the Duel Creek Fire has now expanded to 129 acres as glowing hot spots and smoke still remain visible. Crews are still working to contain […]

