Montgomery County, TX

FM 1314 HAS REOPENED AFTER DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM 1314 near...

Tree Hugger
2d ago

God bless the departed souls and prayers 🙏 for the survivors, family and 1st Responders. They probably had fun things planned for the holiday.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-1…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/victims-identified-in-sunday-mornings-horrific-double-fatal-crash-on-fm-1314/
WILLIS, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler blocks I-10 exit ramp at Hwy 59

A crash that involved an 18-wheeler blocked the exit ramp of Interstate 10 at Highway 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar. The crash was reported at 3:17 p.m., on I-10 eastbound at Gregg, right before rush hour. Crews are working to clean up the hazmat spill and accident. Drivers...
HOUSTON, TX
POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX
Investigation into Fatal Shooting at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard at about 8 a.m. today (July 5). The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Condon and J. Brown reported:. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
#Traffic Accident
TWO ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Two people were arrested in separate incidents after traffic accidents in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:50, Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a crash without entrapment. Investigation revealed that the driver, Leslie Anthony, 53 of Burton, was intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More offences and for Failure to Comply with Duties after striking a Fixed Object and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
Man charged with capital murder for fatal shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON - One man is behind bars facing capital murder charges following a deadly shooting in west Houston in December 2021. Bryant Woods, 34, was charged for allegedly shooting 21-year-old Christopher Silva on Dec. 17, 2021, at an apartment complex on 6100 Elm Street. When detectives with the Houston Police...
HOUSTON, TX
FATAL CRASH ON I-45 SENDS FIVE TO HOSPITALS

Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 at highway speed and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside. THe vehicle was moving very slow on a flat tire with flashers on but in the moving lane of traffic attempting to make the next exit. The vehicle was pushed over 300 feet after impact. 911 callers reported that the occupants were trapped and critically injured. The New Waverly Fire Department crew on duty at the New Waverly station responded immediately and soon arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged and multiple critically injured victims. The first of several Walker County EMS crews soon arrived, while 911 Dispatchers called for multiple medical helicopters to land on the freeway. An additional New Waverly crew from the station on Hwy 75 arrived and together Firefighters and EMS crews began extricating the trapped victims from the car, including three adults who went into cardiac arrest on the scene. CPR was initiated on all three, with one adult eventually pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported to area hospitals. The remaining adult and both children were each flown by medical helicopters with serious injuries. An Engine company from the Huntsville Fire Department coordinated the landing zone for three helicopters and multiple law enforcement units responded along with TxDOT to secure the scene and begin the crash investigation.
NEW WAVERLY, TX
One Child Dead, One Injured Following Drive-By Shooting

One child is dead and another is injured following a drive-by shooting in North Houston. Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find anything, but learned two children had been taken to area hospital with gunshot wounds. A five-year-old died from their injuries, while an eight-year-old is expected to recover.
HOUSTON, TX
Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX
Man fatally shot inside vehicle during possible drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was killed during a possible drive-by shooting while he was inside of his vehicle in north Houston Sunday. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Airline Drive around 9:05 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle, HPD said.
HOUSTON, TX
1 child dead, another injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON - A 5-year-old girl died and an 8-year-old boy was injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston overnight Saturday. Officials said it happened around 1 a.m. when responding officers were called to the 13500 block of Northborough Dr. in the Greater Greenspoint area. Initially, responding officers did not find any victims, but about 15 minutes later, the Houston Police Department was notified about two children who were shot and taken to an area hospital.
HOUSTON, TX

