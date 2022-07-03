ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

NJ ShopRite Recalls Store-Made Ground Meat Due To Possible Metal Fragments

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
ShopRite Greenwich Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey ShopRite store has recalled store-made ground meat made July Fourth weekend due to possible metal fragments.

ShopRite of Greenwich, located on Route 22, issued a release regarding store-made packages of ground beef, Angus ground beef, meatloaf mix and ground pork with a sell-by date of July 2.

No other products were affected by the recall, and no injuries related to the recall have been reported. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area were not affected by this recall.

“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards,” said ShopRite Spokesperson Karen Meleta.

ShopRite is asking customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-ShopRite or (800-746-7748).

