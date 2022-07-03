ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Long Island lifeguard fights off shark after he’s bitten during training exercise

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Long Island lifeguard was playing a victim in an ocean training exercise Sunday when he was attacked by a shark — and fought off the beast with his bare hands, officials said.

Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zack Gallo was bitten in the chest and right hand during his terrifying encounter with the 4- to 5-foot-long shark, said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

“He was playing the role of a victim, and in the midst of that, actually became a victim when this shark bite occurred,” Bellone said at a press conference.

Gallo recalled the ordeal while recovering at home on Sunday.

“I felt sharp, sharp pain and I knew it was some kind of … once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo told WCBS-TV.

The lifeguard said he fought off the shark by “punching down” on it.

“I hit the shark three times. I went boom, boom, boom,” Gallo said. “I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest.”

Other guards already in the water for the exercise rushed to help Gallo, who was “bleeding significantly,” but the victim was miraculously able to walk out of the water unassisted, the pol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGO64_0gTolTfq00
Smith Point Beach was closed Sunday after a “shark-related incident” involving a lifeguard.

The injured lifeguard was then bandaged and taken to a local hospital, Bellone said.

“Fortunately, he is doing well,’’ Bellone said. “He’s in very good spirits at Southside Hospital … getting some stitches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2aeS_0gTolTfq00
The Town of Hempstead also formed a “Shark Patrol” after a fisherman spotted a 10-foot Mako shark on Memorial Day weekend about 11 miles west of Jones Beach.

“Ironically, if there was any moment to have an interaction with a shark like that, where you end up getting bitten, that is the moment, where he was playing a victim, and there were actually some of our other lifeguards in this training exercise who are already coming out, and in midst of the incident, he all of a sudden became an actual victim,’’ Bellone said, according to Newsday.

The beach was closed after the attack.

Bellone says authorities had a drone out monitoring the water later and saw a shark, but, “We don’t know if it was the same shark or not.’’

A second beach east of Smith Point, Cupsogue, was also closed Sunday “due to dangerous marine activity,” county parks officials said.

Three days earlier, nearby Jones Beach in Nassau County saw a swimmer suffer a “possible shark bite,” prompting county police there to increase beach patrols ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Town of Hempstead also formed a “Shark Patrol” after a fisherman spotted a 10-foot Mako shark on Memorial Day weekend about 11 miles west of Jones Beach.

Shark attacks on Long Island “are extremely rare,” county officials said, but they have increased in frequency of late.

The past two years saw more shark sightings than the entire previous decade combined.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Shark sighting closes Fire Island beach

BROOKHAVEN TOWN, NY (PIX11) — A portion of the beach on Fire Island was shut down Wednesday after lifeguards spotted a shark in the ocean at Davis Park, officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, swimming is prohibited until further notice,” Town of Brookhaven Public Information Officer Jack Krieger said.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Lifeguard wrestles with shark during unprecedented attack

A New York beach was forced to close Sunday after one of its lifeguards was attacked by a shark while performing a training exercise. The attack was described as unprecedented by Suffolk County officials, according to a report. The lifeguard, identified as Zachari Gallo, said the attack occurred around 10:15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Lifeguards#Shark Attacks#Mako Shark#Accident#Smith Point Beach#Wcbs Tv
PIX11

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Swimming at Smith Point Beach was temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and was in “very good […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
boatinternational.com

29m Ferretti yacht runs aground in Long Island

A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
ACCIDENTS
27east.com

Shark Attack In Shirley Closes Cupsogue Beach, In Westhampton, To Swimming

A shark attack in the waters off Smith Point County Park in Shirley led to the closure of both that beach and Cupsogue County Park in Westhampton on Sunday, July... more. Two men were fishing in the Sebonac Inlet in North Sea on July 1 when their kayak overturned. As both men clung to the sides of the vessel, one was able to call Southampton Town Police just before 6 p.m. Patrol units, Southampton Town Bay Constables, and U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to the area, along with North Sea, Southold and Southampton Fire departments. After an extensive search, police said, the two men were found, pulled aboard a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and brought to safety. One man was medically cleared at the scene, while the other male, suffering hypothermia, ... 2 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
News 12

Officers stop man from jumping off overpass onto I-95

Officers in Norwalk are being called heroes after saving a man's life on Sunday. Authorities say that around 10:40 p.m., officers arrived above I-95 on the East Avenue overpass. Arriving officers found a man on the highway side of a safety fence over I-95. They quickly grabbed the male and...
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Man Driving Drunk Becomes Combative With Troopers, Police Say

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he drove while intoxicated in Westchester County and shoved a trooper against a patrol car, causing damage. Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-95 in Larchmont for vehicle and traffic violations at about 11:10 p.m. on Friday, June 24, according to New York State Police.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attempted Hanging At Police HQ

2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
longisland.com

Man Arrested with Loaded Gun and 59 Oxycodone Pills

The First Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:07 a.m. in Hempstead. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 Toyota Camry fail to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Nassau Road. Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and a Police investigation.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy