ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees trade Manny Banuelos to Pirates before Pittsburgh trip

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND — Manny Bañuelos will be seeing the Yankees again soon — just from across the field.

The Yankees traded the left-hander to the Pirates on Sunday for cash considerations, two days before the two teams begin a series in Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aobdQ_0gTolSn700
The Yankees traded pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pirates on Sunday.
Corey Sipkin

Bañuelos, the Yankees’ former top prospect who finally made the team a decade later, had been designated for assignment last Tuesday after posting a 2.16 ERA across four appearances out of the bullpen. The 31-year-old was removed from the roster to make room for JP Sears, who came up to make a spot start against the Athletics.

Manager Aaron Boone had been hopeful the Yankees could keep Bañuelos, but instead he will join a rebuilding Pirates team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox Complete a Sweep in San Francisco.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito is looking like his old self. The righty completed his second consecutive six-inning start and earned the win. The Sox offense put on a 17-hit attack that plated 13 runs in Sunday’s victory. Lucas Giolito Shoves. Lucas Giolito surrendered just one run in his...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel (hamstring) back Tuesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel (hamstring) is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. The Pirates activated Gamel from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after he missed over a month with a hamstring strain. Gamel is replacing Bligh Madris in right field and hitting seventh. The Pirates optioned infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano and infielder Hoy Park to the minors on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola will move to the bench on Sunday with Jorge Alfaro moving behind the plate and Eric Hosmer entering the lineup at first base. Hosmer will bat fifth versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Elehuris Montero batting last for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Elehuris Montero as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will bat ninth and cover first base Sunday while Kris Bryant takes the afternoon off. Connor Joe will fill in in left field, Charlie Blackmon will play right field, and C.J. Cron will take a turn at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo (back) scratched from Yankees' lineup Tuesday; Matt Carpenter enters

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy