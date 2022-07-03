Rebel Wilson shares body-positive message after gaining weight on vacation

It’s all about balance.

Rebel Wilson revealed via Instagram that she’s put on some weight during her whirlwind , multi-continent vacation with partner Ramona Agruma over the past few weeks — but she’s not letting it weigh her down.

“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s [6.6 lbs] on my holiday 🙈. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜,” the actress, 42, captioned a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit and coverup on Saturday.

“But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

Wilson continued on, telling fans that it never helps “to be hard on yourself” but that she knows what it’s like to “feel guilty and not great” after eating too much.

“If you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 ,” the “Pitch Perfect” star advised her followers, adding, “Be the best version of you 💗.”

Wilson has been extensively documenting her weight loss journey on social media. AFP via Getty Images

Comments on the post have been overwhelmingly supportive, with fellow Australian Tones and I writing, “Baddie 🔥,” and actress Melanie Griffith calling her a “Beauty.”

Fans also cheered on the “Bridesmaids” actress in the comments section, writing things like, “You shouldn’t have ANY constraints while on holiday ever. You look amazing Rebel! ⭐️,” and “Perfect in every way!!”

After declaring that she intended to make 2020 her “Year of Health,” Wilson ultimately met her weight loss goal in November of that year. AFP via Getty Images

Back in January 2020, Wilson announced on Instagram that she planned to make 2020 her “Year of Health” and had already begun the process.

“I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food,” she wrote in part at the time.

And, despite the many unexpected and nerve-wracking events that 2020 had in store, Wilson triumphantly declared in November 2020 that she’d hit her weight loss goal of roughly 80 pounds one month early.