Tacoma, WA

Collision in Tacoma leads to semi rollover, full shutdown of key route to Puyallup

By Sean Robinson
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A collision between a vehicle and a semi tractor trailer forced a complete shutdown of Bay Street in Tacoma Sunday, according to Tacoma Police.

The big rig toppled at the familiar curve of East Bay Street, alongside the Puyallup Tribal Cemetery, just before the road forks into River Road East and Pioneer Way East.

An online statement from police said Tacoma firefighters were on the scene, assisting with the investigation and checking for hazardous materials. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The News Tribune

