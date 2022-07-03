Dog shot, killed after attacking OKCPD K9 police dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City City Council approved the demolition and debris removal of a vacant church on the corner of Hudson & Northwest 30th. Nearly a year ago in July of 2021, there was a fire at the vacant church that left behind a catastrophic mess of debris. Since then, the church has been sitting there as an eyesore to those in the community.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO