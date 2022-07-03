ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dog shot, killed after attacking OKCPD K9 police dog

By Kevin Severin
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police officers were forced to shoot a...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Edmond man accused of shooting private investigator

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — An Edmond man was arrested after police said he shot a private investigator. Police said the private investigator had driven by Darakshan Behrooz’s home in Edmond on June 30 to see if his car was there. Police said Behrooz noticed the private investigator and...
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for arson after overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on complaints of arson following overnight fires. Authorities said officers were dispatched to 1724 Pettee shortly before 6 a.m. They said George Halsteid had broke a window and set fire to his mother's residence. Police eventually located him behind 1700 Pettee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Man arrested after officers respond to shots fired call in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired incident on Monday. Stillwater police said officers responded to the Reserve On Perkins apartment complex just before 1:30 a.m. Officers said they heard the suspect, Joshua Lee Bradley, firing a weapon. Officers...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Fireworks malfunction injures three in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A big fireworks show at Scissortail Park Sunday night ended abruptly after a fireworks malfunction. Park officials say it happened toward the end of the Red, White, and Boom show. Three people in the crowd were injured. They are expected to be okay. The show...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

No alligator found after alleged sighting on Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A strange call at Lake Hefner turned into a frenzy over the Fourth of July weekend. Officers went to an area near Stars and Stripes Park where people said they spotted an alligator on Sunday. Alligators are not native to the lake or even the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
KTUL

OKCFD extinguish 10-acre grassfire near Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a large grassfire near Mustang on Tuesday evening. OKCFD reported the fire was near SW 89th and County Line Rd. They responded to the scene at 5:10 p.m. The fire spread approximately 10 acres in size, but thankfully...
MUSTANG, OK
KTUL

OKC City Council approves demolition, cleanup of 'eyesore' church on Hudson and NW 30th

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City City Council approved the demolition and debris removal of a vacant church on the corner of Hudson & Northwest 30th. Nearly a year ago in July of 2021, there was a fire at the vacant church that left behind a catastrophic mess of debris. Since then, the church has been sitting there as an eyesore to those in the community.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#South Shields#Okcpd K9#Oklahoma City Police
KTUL

Facebook group helps Oklahomans fight inflation

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Helping out in a time of need. As communities everywhere struggle with inflation, some folks in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are deciding to give back. Fox 25 has been learning more about a Facebook group that coordinates these acts of kindness. People who want...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

Nearly 6,000 barrels of drilling fluid spill in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Cyril Keechi Trail will be permanently closed until further notice due to the contamination spill. Cyril Park is also closed. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has been called in to oversee the cleanup of a drilling-fluid spill in Caddo County. Officials said 5,910 barrels of...
CADDO COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy