Aerospace & Defense

Nike Continues To Celebrate The Year 1982 With Another Air Force 1 Colorway

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Nike has stamped the Air Force 1 many a time with the number “82,” affectionately recalling the shoe’s debut year. And despite the addition of more contemporary design elements, this upcoming colorway is but another...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Bone’ Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Another iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Yeezyinfluence and rlkicks_88 shared a first look at the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Bone,” a new colorway of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle sneaker that’s slated to hit stores before year’s end. The style features a clean gray-based Primeknit upper and is offset by darker gray patches at the midfoot and lighter hits...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Shoe#Air Force#The Air Force 1 Many#Circular Design#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: “Made In USA” New Balances + Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 2

June is through, July is just beginning, and soon a number of exciting releases — the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, for example — will hit the shelves. But before we get into the month’s more hyped offerings, brands the likes of New Balance, Converse, Nike and the like are enticing us with equally exciting releases of their own.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Skylar Diggins-Smith Teases PUMA Collab

During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC To Chicago" Coming Next Year: First Look

Jordan Brand loves honoring the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the Chicago Bulls. These are the two teams that etched Michael Jordan's name into the history books, and as a result, we have our fair share of "UNC" and "Chicago" color schemes. In recent years, Jumpman has combined these looks to form the "UNC to Chicago" colorway. This is a colorway that has found its way onto the Air Jordan 1, and now, it seems like the Air Jordan 2 is getting in on the fun.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Fade Salt’ Gets a First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker could be dropping soon. After delivering the “Fade Carbon” colorway in May, the first look at Kanye...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
APPAREL

