ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spink County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mellette, or 17 miles north of Redfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brentford around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Conde and Turton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPINK COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy