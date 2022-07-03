ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 men dead after shooting at Phoenix bar; Suspect in custody

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Two men were killed after a shooting at a Phoenix bar and grill early Sunday and police said a possible suspect was in custody.

Phoenix police said officers were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and they found one man who had been shot in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died there.

Police said another man showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and he also died at the hospital.

Multiple witnesses were in the bar’s parking lot when detectives arrived and police said they’re still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

The names and ages of the suspect and the two dead men weren’t immediately released.






