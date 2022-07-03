Police: 71-year-old Kan. man found with crack cocaine, marijuana

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were arrested over the holiday weekend by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office during traffic stops. The first arrest occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue. A K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had made an improper turn and didn’t have its headlights on. Illegal narcotics were discovered and the driver, Dylan J. Gray, 23, of Topeka, was arrested. He was charged with the following:

