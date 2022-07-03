ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police: 71-year-old Kan. man found with crack cocaine, marijuana

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for drug crimes. On June 29, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics...

greatbendpost.com

Great Bend Post

Police arrest 20-year-old Kansas man for alleged murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting that left 39-year-old Louis Cantrell of Topeka dead have made an arrest. Late Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem Brown and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon and Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Police report motel robbery, assault

FALLS CITY – A Topeka, Kan., man is held in Richardson County on allegations that he broke into a motel office, assaulted the owner, stole keys and opened several rooms before an altercation with a guest. An arrest affidavit says police arrived at the Check In Motel in Falls...
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Details of Topeka stabbing revealed in affidavit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.
Great Bend Post

Police search for suspect, recover stolen truck after 2-state chase

ATCHISON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft that led to a high-speed chase. Just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police in Atchison, Kansas, were notified that a stolen 2012 Ford 250 two-tone brown truck, which had been reported stolen to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, was headed towards the city of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after $700 in damage caused to woman’s iPhone

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported he damaged a woman’s iPhone costing her about $700. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Riley Co. Police Department says officers filed a report for criminal damage to property connected to a domestic-related incident.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KS sheriff arrests 2 during traffic stops after finding drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were arrested over the holiday weekend by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office during traffic stops. The first arrest occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on July 1 in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue. A K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had made an improper turn and didn’t have its headlights on. Illegal narcotics were discovered and the driver, Dylan J. Gray, 23, of Topeka, was arrested. He was charged with the following:
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD responds to incident near middle school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are responding to an incident in the Oakland area near Chase Middle School. Officers with the Topeka Police Department could be seen gathering in the area of Sumner and Seward Ave. on Thursday morning, July 7, with reports of a possible standoff. 13 NEWS...
Great Bend Post

Homicide: Police ID Kansas man who died in shooting

---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block SE Lawrence Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Upon arrival, officers located an adult suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance transported...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Suspects stole $1,000 in fireworks from tent in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft involving fireworks in Manhattan. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of N. Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Police probe two more rape reports

Emporia Police are investigating two new rape complaints from the holiday weekend, making three in less than a week. Police reports released Wednesday indicate one rape may have happened between 11 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The other was reported Monday afternoon, but may have occurred several days earlier.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka shooting victim identified by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting that occurred at 12:51 a.m. on July 5, in Topeka. The TPD have not released any information regarding potential suspects. Police responded to a call […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Barricaded suspect sets Junction City home on fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A barricaded suspect in Junction City attempted to elude police by allegedly setting a home on fire. Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Junction City Fire Department says crews were called to the 100 block of E 12th St. with reports of a fire.
WIBW

Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pedestrian hit and killed in a mid-morning collision with a semi-truck on westbound I-470 has been identified as Brandon Lummus, 24, of Topeka. Emergency crews were called to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision Wednesday morning on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka around 10:35 a.m.
WIBW

Sixth St. reopens after 2-vehicle accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixth Street has reopened in Topeka following a 2-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Topeka emergency officials were called to the area of Sixth St. and Saline with reports of a 2-vehicle accident. Crews closed the street for a short while, which has since reopened.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday on the city’s south side, police said. The stabbing was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th Terrace. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. An officer remained at...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

