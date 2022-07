BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Originally scheduled to open mid-spring, the brand-new Firehouse Subs is finally opening its doors Tuesday (July 5) in Brooklyn. “Since I’ve been here for the last few weeks, people have been trying to come in and eat while we’re drilling and sawing,” said Firehouse Subs franchisee Matt Mikola, who with the opening of the Brooklyn store now co-owns five Firehouse Subs restaurants in the area. “That’s while we weren’t even open, so it’s a pretty good sign.”

