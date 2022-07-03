US National Weather Service Glasgow Montana

(Waukon, IA) -- The mayor of the northeast Iowa city of Waukon is free on bond after being arrested and charged with felony child endangerment. Forty-two-year-old Pat Stone was asked to bring his son to the Waukon Police Department in March for a welfare check and a local hospital did a child abuse evaluation. Investigators determined Stone injured the child, who has a disability. Stone is accused of injuring another child with a mental or physical disability. Stone was elected mayor of Waukon in 2019 and reelected in 2021. He has been charged with two counts of child engagement causing injury.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO