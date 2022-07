The White Sox have been without Eloy Jiménez for two-and-a-half months, as the slugging outfielder tore a tendon in his right hamstring on April 23. He’ll soon return to the lineup, however, as various reporters noted that he’s reported to the major league team after wrapping up a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Jiménez won’t be active for Tuesday night’s game against the Twins, but manager Tony La Russa said he’ll be reinstated within the next few days — perhaps as soon as Wednesday, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO