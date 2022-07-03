ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Northwest Valley Connect needs drivers

By Gail Christianer
Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago
Rich Greene, Northwest Valley Connect fleet manager and volunteer driver, with one of the agency’s easy-to-enter vans.

Northwest Valley Connect has been receiving more than 20 new membership applications per month.

Officials would like to be able to fulfill all those new ride requests, because there is no other organization in the service area that provides ride services at no cost to the rider.

However, the equation is simple. The more drivers NVC has, the more rides can be provided. Northwest Valley residents are asked to consider volunteering four hours per week to help seniors without transportation go to dialysis or other health care-related appointments, and others like food shopping and prescription pickup. NVC also serves veterans and those with disabilities who can’t drive.

Volunteer drivers can drive their own vehicle or drive one of NVC’s wheelchair assist vehicles. Partial mileage reimbursement is offered to volunteers who drive their own vehicles.

Another way volunteers can help is to schedule their trip requests in NVC’s scheduling software. This can be done in the office, 9445 N. 99th Ave., Peoria or remotely from home.

Call 623-282-9300 to volunteer.

There is also a paid position opening at $15 per hour for a part-time dispatcher, whose job responsibilities include making trip reservations, scheduling trips in routing software, and assigning drivers and vehicles to each run.

Call 623-282-9300 and ask for Kathy Chandler or Steve Royer to learn more about the dispatcher position.

Editor’s Note: Gail Christianer is Northwest Valley Connect volunteer coordinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw9Km_0gTogpVP00

Comments / 0

 

