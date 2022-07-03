ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brand New Restaurant And Lounge Planned For Ludlow Street

By Jake Rogers
What Now New York
What Now New York
 2 days ago

An exciting new restaurant and lounge is currently getting ready to replace a long-shuttered bar on Ludlow Street later this year.

Snowy Capital LLC is a new venture from owners Vlad Sekiguchi and Wolfgang Ballinger . Vlad Sekiguchi is an investment expert who specializes in entrepreneurs and startups, nd has worked at Churchill Real Estate for four years where he managed the entire operating NYC portfolio. Wolfgang Ballinger meanwhile is a hospitality professional who has been working with Ian Schrager and their development, PUBLIC Hotel . As hotel manager, Wolfgang is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the hotel, bars, restaurants, events, and meeting spaces.

Now, after years of service in the hospitality industry, Wolfgang and Vlad are teaming up to open a brand new concept of their very own. Their new space, whose name is still to be determined, is envisioned as a restaurant and lounge that will focus on Croatian and Mediterranean cuisine. The new restaurant will be opening up at 87 Ludlow Street , between Delancey Street and Broome Street.

Their new concept will be replacing Leftfield , a popular LES bar that had been shuttered for a few years. The location boasts enough space to seat about 68 guests inside, with two additional stand-up bars adding 21 seats . The ground floor restaurant is expected to operate from 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM Monday through Friday, and 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday. The cellar lounge meanwhile is expected to operate from 5:00 PM – 4:00 AM Monday through Friday, and 11:00 AM – 4:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday, though those hours could change pending the community board’s approval.

For the menu, Vlad and Wolfgang have prepared an impressive array of Croatian and Mediterranean inspired dishes. Some of the most intriguing items include raw oysters and caviar, Prsut (Croatian prosciutto), spinach and quark burek, confit lamb rib, and tasty dessert options like passion cake. At the moment, Vlad and Wolfgang are preparing to meet with the community board to acquire the necessary liquor license for their new concept, and any more information about the space will have to wait until the license is acquired.



Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
we-heart.com

Fancy new Manhattan super club, The Nines, takes its inspiration from the opulent lobby bars of grand European hotels...

Combining timeless elegance with irreverent glamour, New York City supper club, The Nines, nods to the famed lobby bars of grand European hotels such as The Bar Hemingway at The Ritz Paris and Dukes Bar at Dukes London. A concept from renowned restaurateur Jon Neidich of Golden Age Hospitality, the elegant establishment is a 70-seat space designed for imbibing, dining and enjoying piano renditions of funk, soul and rock classics.
MANHATTAN, NY
evgrieve.com

Thrift NYC sets up shop on 14th Street

The city's second outpost of Thrift NYC opened in late June at 226 E. 14th St. between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. You can find a curated mix of vintage clothing for men and women, with prices in the $10 to $40 range. The shop is open Monday-Saturday from 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
PIX11

NYC Irish pub offers international comfort foods

NEW YORK (PIX11)- Manhattan’s “Blooms Tavern” delivers on all the Irish favorites like black pudding, but offers international comfort dishes as well. The pub, named after a character in a James Joyce book, makes delicious chicken and waffles and huevos rancheros. And no brunch is complete without avocado toast. PIX11 Kirstin Cole visited the Midtown […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

WBLS New York Fills Afternoon Opening With ‘JusNik’ From WBHJ.

Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York fills its afternoon drive position with “JusNik,” who succeeds Shaila Scott following her June exit after two stints at the station. The Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised “JusNik” was most recently PD and midday host at Summitmedia hip-hop/R&B “95.7 Jamz” WBHJ Birmingham using the name “Nu York.” She exited WBHJ in May, after 13 years with the station.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Schrager
PIX11

Joey Chestnut grabs protester during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Ranking New York’s most active developers

New York City sprang back to life in the spring of 2021, and its busiest builders were no exception. In the past year, the city’s 20 most active developers filed plans to build nearly 16 million square feet of projects across the five boroughs. Now, they face a whole new set of headwinds entering the second half of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ludlow Street#Food Drink#Snowy Capital Llc#Churchill Real Estate#Croatian
Boston Magazine

This Brooklyn Couple Had a Fairy-Tale Affair at the Crane Estate

The bride always romanticized a European garden wedding—which is why the ceremony took place in the estate's Italian Garden. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. When Michael Rickert began tutoring fellow...
BOSTON, MA
nrn.com

Kerry Heffernan demonstrates how to eat an oyster

Kerry Heffernan has long been a seafood expert and sustainability advocate. Formerly the executive chef of Eleven Madison Park and South Gate in New York City, and now the culinary head of Crew hospitality group, which operates half a dozen seafood restaurants, mostly on boats, in the city, Heffernan raises his own oysters under his dock in Sag Harbor, N.Y., and serves them at Grand Banks, a restaurant on a boat docked at Manhattan’s Pier 25.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Gothamist.com

New York City quietly closed half its COVID-19 testing sites as omicron rebounded this spring

Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 this spring, there are now fewer options for free PCR tests in New York City. A Gothamist analysis of municipal data found that the number of NYC Health + Hospitals testing sites were cut in half citywide from mid-February to mid-April — from 270 sites to 144 locations — leading to fewer hours of testing availability. This shrunken landscape includes both brick-and-mortar clinics as well as mobile testing vans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
westchesterfamily.com

Upcoming Craft Fairs in Westchester

Let’s get crafty! There are so many ways to discover cool art and connect with local artists in the Westchester area at one of the many local craft fairs. As we are winding down the second-part of the year, check out some of the upcoming craft fairs in Westchester where you and your family can find some special home goods, arts & crafts, collectibles, and more. Most of the events also include an interactive element as well as food and drinks where you can make it a whole weekend out of it, discovering a new town as you meet some incredible makers.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

How to catch the best view of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the Fourth of July!  A day to mark our nation’s birthday and independence. In just a few hours, the sky above the East River will light up with the Macy’s 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks.  The iconic spectacle has been wowing millions of people since 1976.  Folks heading down to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What Now New York

What Now New York

New York, NY
30
Followers
91
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

New York City's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowny.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy