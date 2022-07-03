Brand New Restaurant And Lounge Planned For Ludlow Street

An exciting new restaurant and lounge is currently getting ready to replace a long-shuttered bar on Ludlow Street later this year.

Snowy Capital LLC is a new venture from owners Vlad Sekiguchi and Wolfgang Ballinger . Vlad Sekiguchi is an investment expert who specializes in entrepreneurs and startups, nd has worked at Churchill Real Estate for four years where he managed the entire operating NYC portfolio. Wolfgang Ballinger meanwhile is a hospitality professional who has been working with Ian Schrager and their development, PUBLIC Hotel . As hotel manager, Wolfgang is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the hotel, bars, restaurants, events, and meeting spaces.

Now, after years of service in the hospitality industry, Wolfgang and Vlad are teaming up to open a brand new concept of their very own. Their new space, whose name is still to be determined, is envisioned as a restaurant and lounge that will focus on Croatian and Mediterranean cuisine. The new restaurant will be opening up at 87 Ludlow Street , between Delancey Street and Broome Street.

Their new concept will be replacing Leftfield , a popular LES bar that had been shuttered for a few years. The location boasts enough space to seat about 68 guests inside, with two additional stand-up bars adding 21 seats . The ground floor restaurant is expected to operate from 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM Monday through Friday, and 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday. The cellar lounge meanwhile is expected to operate from 5:00 PM – 4:00 AM Monday through Friday, and 11:00 AM – 4:00 AM on Saturday and Sunday, though those hours could change pending the community board’s approval.

For the menu, Vlad and Wolfgang have prepared an impressive array of Croatian and Mediterranean inspired dishes. Some of the most intriguing items include raw oysters and caviar, Prsut (Croatian prosciutto), spinach and quark burek, confit lamb rib, and tasty dessert options like passion cake. At the moment, Vlad and Wolfgang are preparing to meet with the community board to acquire the necessary liquor license for their new concept, and any more information about the space will have to wait until the license is acquired.

