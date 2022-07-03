ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A gunman killed 3 people and wounded others at a Copenhagen mall

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soGiE_0gTogfvN00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark.

Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field's, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

"It is pure terror. This is awful," said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. "You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it's beyond ... beyond anything that's possible."

Thomassen said the victims included a man in his 40s and two "young people," without giving details. Several others were injured, three of them critically, he said.

He said police received the first reports of a shooting at 5.37 p.m., and arrested the suspect 11 minutes later. Thomassen described the suspect as an "ethnic Dane," a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.

Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt, and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand. "He seemed very violent and angry," eyewitness Mahdi Al-Wazni told TV2. "He spoke to me and said it (the rifle) isn't real as I was filming him. He seemed very proud of what he was doing."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Scandinavian country had been hit by a "cruel attack."

"It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless," she said. "Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vlwJ_0gTogfvN00

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and TV2 posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. After the shooting, an enormous contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard "three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway station for a line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to the mall.

Organizers called off the Harry Styles concert, which had been scheduled at the nearby Royal Arena, by order of police.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H."

The royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

In a joint statement, Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, said: "We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured."

"The situation calls for unity and care," they said in a statement.

The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during a LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.

It was the worst gun attack in Denmark since February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police after going on a shooting spree in the capital that left two people dead and five police officers wounded.

Comments / 39

Jeff Welch
4d ago

maybe they need stricter gun laws like Chicago and those things would "never" happen !?????? it's all the guns fault never the perpetrator using it !

Reply
20
Donterell Duff Mcduffie
4d ago

I see how gun control is working out for them. Bad guys never get guns.....😏

Reply(3)
24
Lorraine
4d ago

In Denmark, you have to get a license even for a hunting rifle. Before you can apply for a gun license, you have to be a member of a gun club for a minimum of 2 years but you've got to be active for those 2 years. Only after then, can you apply for a license. And you can only own certain guns and a certain amount. There's no conceal carry, no open carry either. You can transport your guns from your house to wherever you're going and back home but the gun has to be secure, not just laying inside your vehicle or inside the trunk. So I'd say this gun laws only work for law abiding citizens.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
AOL Corp

Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six

ROME (Reuters) -Parts of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps on Sunday amid record temperatures, local authorities said, killing at least six people and injuring eight. The Trento provincial government said rescue operations were in progress after a large "ice avalanche" involving hikers, adding that there was likely...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Shooting#Wounding#Violent Crime#Danish#Field
CBS Chicago

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
BBC

Zara Aleena: Man arrested over 'stranger attack' in Ilford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London. Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday. The Met Police believe she was the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Two women killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea

Two women have been killed in shark attacks in Egypt’s Red Sea, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian environment ministry has said. Two sources told Reuters that the body of a Romanian tourist in her late forties was discovered hours after an attack that left a 68-year-old Austrian woman dead. Both attacks happened within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to the sources.
MIDDLE EAST
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
106K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy