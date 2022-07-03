ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Skinwalker Ranch: Utah’s infamous UFO hotspot

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5nCl_0gTogO7800

UINTAH BASIN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – July 2 was World UFO Day, and Utah’s very own Skinwalker Ranch in Vernal is known as “the most scientifically studied paranormal hotspot on the planet,” according to the ranch’s official site .

Skinwalker Ranch is a 512 acre secure site that has been monitored for decades with armed security and surveillance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The remote location was involved with a Pentagon funded black budget project studying UFO activity, cattle mutilations and strange phenomena, and is also known as a living laboratory for studying other intelligences and possible interdimensional phenomena.

Things invented since the Jazz last played in the NBA Finals

Additionally, the ranch was used by the National Institute for Discovery Science, better known as NIDS, to research paranormal activity.

The ranch hosts a number of stories, dating back hundreds of years with Native Americans who used to live on the land, and is now the focus of a series on the History Channel called, “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.”

The ranch, owned by Brandon Fugal, one of the most prominent commercial real estate investors in Utah, was also included in the UFO Disclosure Symporium , a three-day event unveiling footage and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analyses from experts in the field. Symposium founder Bob Brown says, “The truth about UFOs, UAPs, and these types of experiences is coming out all around us.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlB39_0gTogO7800
    (Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHbyI_0gTogO7800
    (Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7nH3_0gTogO7800
    (Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuR5m_0gTogO7800
    (Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1vqi_0gTogO7800
    (Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUl4X_0gTogO7800
    (Courtesy of Skinwalker Ranch)

Fugal says, “We have presented an abundance of independent, verifiable evidence regarding activity at Skinwalker Ranch, including witness testimony & accounts going back nearly 100 years. This includes the former deputy sheriff who responded to incidents on the ranch in the 1980s.”

Take a look at the historical timeline of the ranch, as provided by the official site :

  • 1776 – The Dominguez and Escalante Expedition travels through Myton along Skinwalker Ridge.
  • 1789 – Treaty broken between Utes and Navajo.
  • 1860 – Northern Ute Reservation established by presidential decree.
  • 1860 – Utes join US troops in campaign against Navajo: Skinwalker Curse.
  • 1880 – Several bands of Ute tribes are relocated by the US government onto the reservation surrounding Skinwalker Ranch.
  • 1886 – Buffalo Soldiers are stationed at Fort Duchesne, one of whom is a known Mason and may have connections to the Masonic symbols seen etched into a rock wall.
  • 1886 – The US military finalizes construction of a fort in Fort Duchesne.
  • 1906 – Newspaper reports “Strange Noises” from homesteaders in the Uintah Basin.
  • 1937 – Purchase and Assemblage by Myers Family.
  • 1940 – 1960 – Pat Stringham reports both UFO and Skinwalker activity.
  • 1979 – Arnold family (owners, Hilltop) witness UFO craft.
  • 1992 – Sherman family acquires ranch from Garth Myers
  • 1996 – Robert Bigelow acquires property.
  • 1996 – 2002 – National Institute for Discovery Science (NIDS) Program operating on property.
  • 1996 – 2013 – NIDS and BAASS program activities.
  • 2015 – Bigelow Activities conclude.
  • 2016 – Adamantium Real Estate buys Skinwalker Ranch from Robert Bigelow.
  • 2019 – History Channel and Prometheus Entertainment begin filming “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch”.
  • 2019 – Kandus Linde and Tom Lewis become caretakers of Skinwalker Ranch.
  • 2020 – Premiere of “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” airs on The History Channel.

Click here to watch episodes of the History Channel series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Woman allegedly abducted, taken in motorhome in So. Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police. The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.” During the incident, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Woman identified in fatal Holladay crash, car severed by truck

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her car was severed in a fatal Holladay crash early Tuesday morning. The Unified Police Department has identified the victim as 74-year-old Linda Shelton Beeman of Millcreek. UPD says the crash happened near 4500 South on Highland Drive around 4:40 a.m. A […]
HOLLADAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Fort Duchesne, UT
Vernal, UT
Government
City
Vernal, UT
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bigelow
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE
ABC4

Utah files lawsuit against Smith’s, Walgreens, Rite-Aid

UTAH (ABC4) – Last week, the Utah Attorney General filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state of Utah against pharmaceutical retailers Walgreens, Smith’s/Kroger, and Rite-Aid for “improperly distributing pain medications.”. The lawsuit alleges that the three companies improperly distributed prescription pain medication, actively exacerbating the opioid...
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skinwalker Ranch#The Ranch#Commercial Real Estate#Native Americans#Uintah Basin#Pentagon#Nids#The History Channel#Uap
Phys.org

US mega drought makes boating rough on Lake Mead

In the 15 years since Adam Dailey began boating on Lake Mead, the shoreline has receded hundreds of meters, the result of more than two decades of punishing drought that is drying out the western United States. Launch spots that lined the edge of the lake, located outside Las Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man dies after falling off terrace while mowing lawn in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police confirm a man has died after falling off a terrace as he was mowing the lawn in Riverdale on Thursday. Riverdale Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The homeowner first reported the incident to authorities. The vicitm’s identity […]
RIVERDALE, UT
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC4

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Utah pig farm activists crash Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

BROOKLYN, NY (ABC4) – Three animal rights activists were arrested after walking on stage at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest as they protested the treatment of pigs at the nation’s largest pig farm factory located in Utah. The protestors — Scott Gilbertson, Robert Yamada, and Josh Marxen — wore masks of stormtroopers and Darth […]
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy