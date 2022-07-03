Millions of dollars for Ohio and increasing holiday travel: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

He was a hero with an un-wavering love of country and a lifetime devotion to serving the veteran community. West Virginia is mourning the loss of the great Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams, who was the last living World War II Medal of Honor Recipient passed away this week. He was known for his heroics and bravery as well as his lifetime of service. The Woody Williams foundation honors families who lost a loved one in service to our country with Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50-states across the country. Williams will also become the first inductee into the newly created West Virginia Military Hall of Fame. He was 98-years-old.

Our other top story this week: Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377, which provides more than $500 million to establish the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

According to the Governor, the money can be used for everything from infrastructure to workforce development projects and even healthcare services for communities and schools. It also provides funds to support the upcoming state elections on August 2nd.

In Jefferson County, an overdose spike has the Health Department on alert.

Recently they had a spike in cases in a 24-hour period. From last Thursday into Friday the Ohio Department of Health reported six overdoses. After investigating further, they say the increase throughout the previous week. Health officials say when this happens, they know the drugs are already out in the community spreading around.

It’s been 10-years since a devastating derecho brought 90-mile an hour winds and heavy rains to the Ohio Valley.

It caused major destruction not only in this area, but in many other states. Trees fell, powerlines were ripped apart and homes and buildings were destroyed. The small town of Somerton saw some of the worst damage, with the storm even knocking down an entire church.



Finally, 4 th of July weekend means people are ready to travel!

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, they expect 145,000 people to come through before Tuesday. Airlines are preparing for an increase over last year’s numbers, but there’s still been canceled flights across the country and plenty of delays. In Pittsburgh, they say there isn’t really a way to get around the wait times, so just be prepared.

