Tiger Woods made a rare change to his driver setup at the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland on Monday. Since 2018, and as recently as the 2022 PGA Championship, Woods had been using a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited model (either 60 TX or 70 TX) in his drivers. When he showed up in Ireland on Monday for the event, however, his TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver (9 degrees) was equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO