World

Hockey Women's World Cup: England draw 1-1 with India in opener

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland were held to a 1-1 draw by India in their opening game of hockey's Women's World Cup in the Netherlands. Isabelle Petter deflected in a ninth-minute opener for England at Amstelveen's Wagener Stadium on Sunday....

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

India fans FUME as they label their team as 'chokers' after seven-wicket defeat by England at Edgbaston... with supporters also taking aim at 'chief clown of world cricket' Virat Kohli after his spat with Jonny Bairstow sparked century

India fans slammed their team as 'chokers' as they raged on social media after seeing their side suffer a chastening seven-wicket victory against England at Edgbaston. The tourists seemed destined to wrap up the series 3-1 after an excellent three days in Birmingham against Ben Stokes' men. But it all...
SPORTS
BBC

Wimbledon: Tatjana Maria to face Ons Jabeur in semi-finals

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Tatjana Maria may have reached a maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon - but for her elder daughter Charlotte, the best part about the win is two more days in the SW19 creche.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women S World Cup
NBC Sports

Group B – 2022 World Cup: Schedule, times, teams, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
UEFA
BBC

China: Buyout of UK's largest microchip plant raises concerns

Entering Newport's fabrication plant is an other-worldly experience. Gloves, a white suit and hood need to be put on in the right order before stepping into a chamber where jets of air blast away remaining contaminants. The process, a guide explains, is not to protect people, but the product. On...
BUSINESS
Sports
BBC

Wimbledon: Men wearing 'Where is Peng Shuai?' T-shirts confronted by security

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rocco Morabito: Fugitive mobster handed over to Italy

One of Italy's most wanted men, mobster Rocco Morabito, has arrived in Rome after being extradited from Brazil, where he had been in hiding. Known as the "cocaine king of Milan", Morabito was arrested in May last year in a joint operation by Brazilian and Italian police. The 55-year-old will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Rail route of the month: from Bohemia towards the Baltic coast

The station at Hrádek nad Nisou has seen better days. There’s a hint of former Habsburg style, but the ticket office is closed and the buffet is barred and shuttered. Breakfast must wait. Happily, I already have a ticket. A bargain ticket indeed, a rover valid for an entire month that allows second-class travel throughout Germany, and even to and from selected places in each of the nine countries bordering Germany. Including Hrádek nad Nisou. And the price? Just €9 for an entire month’s travel. It’s a time-limited summer offer, subsidised by the German government, which remains valid throughout July and August.
TRAFFIC
BBC

WAFCON 2022: South Africa gain boost by beating holders Nigeria in Group C opener

South Africa have had their confidence boosted by beating holders Nigeria 2-1 in their opening game at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), says coach Desiree Ellis. Two quick-fire goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia helped South Africa take control of the Group C encounter in Morocco, despite a late Rasheedat Ajibade consolation for the holders.
SOCCER
BBC

Ukraine round-up: 'Massive' shelling and playing dead to survive

Russian shelling set fire to the central market in Ukraine's eastern city of Slovyansk on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring seven, local officials said. Mayor Vadym Lyakh said the city was being hit by massive Russian shelling after Ukrainian troops pulled out of nearby Lysychansk. Russia is...
EUROPE

