ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gTof86y00

Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home.

Police in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies, including some "in the advanced stages of decomposition,” Maj. Isaac Parker said.

He said the county coroner’s office had reported a strong odor emanating from the building. Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies “in different places around the building.” Some of the bodies had been at the funeral home since March, Parker said. Police also found the cremated remains of 16 people.

“It was a very unpleasant scene,” Parker said. “The conditions were not good.”

The owner of the funeral home has been speaking with police since Friday, Parker said, and an investigation is ongoing.

The owner did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment Sunday.

The remains were taken to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification, and police asked anyone who may have information to contact the coroner's office.

A woman who sent her brother's body to the funeral home for cremation after he died in April told WHAS-TV that she is still waiting for his remains. Tara Owen said when she reached out to the funeral director, he responded that he was “dealing with a lot at the moment."

Comments / 86

SammyC2357
2d ago

This is dreadful but if some of the dead have been there since March didn’t the families of the deceased become concerned? 💀 🤔

Reply(2)
29
Natas Luzzbel
2d ago

Rest in Peace 🕊️ Some bodies has been there since March! Sounds to me that besides negligence some family members just didn't give a flying 46 and maybe some didn't have immediate family

Reply(3)
12
Common Sense
2d ago

Not the first time a funeral / crematorium has taken money and not provided the services.

Reply(3)
23
Related
southgatv.com

Kentucky couple’s chase arrest in Dooly

VIENNA, GA – A Shepherdsville, Kentucky couple is jailed in the Crisp County Detention Center after an early morning chase and arrest in Dooly County. Crisp County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Haley Chafin says 23 year old Matthew Lowe and 18 year old Jenna Scott both faces charges of possessing Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC News

ABC News

729K+
Followers
163K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy