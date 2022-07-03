ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Don’t let SCOTUS undo decades of progress on climate change

By Stuart Mackintosh, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCIcj_0gToe2qp00
Tweet

The decision by a majority of six ultra-conservative Supreme Court justices to limit the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate rising carbon dioxide emissions was expected but is nonetheless deeply upsetting and alarming to anyone who cares about the sustainability of life on our fragile planet — and America’s response to the unfolding climate change tragedy.

Unfortunately, we may soon look back on this verdict in the years ahead as the day when our collective terrifying hot-house future was all but assured by a group of blinkered, ill-informed justices exhibiting all the symptoms of the Dunning Kruger effect: the phenomenon where individuals who know very little about a subject take strident positions informed by their own ignorance, unable to recognize their own lack of expertise.

Let us be clear: The SCOTUS majority does not know what they are talking about. They are risking Americans’ survival for their own shortsighted ideological goals. As Gavin Newsom, Democratic Governor of California observed: “The Supreme Court sided with the fossil fuel industry, kneecapping the federal government’s basic ability to tackle climate change.” We see the SCOTUS majority overreaching in an apparent desire to cripple the regulatory power of the modern state to address common urgent climate challenges.

In doing so, the SCOTUS majority is marching backward, its eyes and ears closed, its senses seemingly unaffected by the hotter, smoky, drier reality we all live in.

SCOTUS is ignoring the views of the world’s scientists, who are reporting repeatedly and increasingly urgently through the International Panel of Climate Change, calling for immediate multilayered cuts to greenhouse gas emissions across all parts of our economies and societies — from transportation to power generation, agriculture, industry and sequestration technologies. The science is not in dispute; it has not been for more than 30 years.

The court is discounting the consensus among serious policymakers and economists, from the left and right including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, former Treasury secretary and Harvard University Professor Lawrence Summers, Nobel Prize-winning economist William Nordhaus, London School of Economics and Political Science Professor Nick Stern, and a great many others. These experts agree regulating and pricing carbon to internalize the real cost of pollution is essential. To be sure, there are arguments about levels, but not about the essential role of regulators in setting the carbon price and regulating emissions. Europe already prices carbon in a cap-and-trade scheme (at 89 Euros and rising); China has launched the world’s largest cap-and-trade scheme. Sweden, Canada and many other states also price or tax carbon.

In the past, the EPA has been very successful in regulating airborne pollutants. It dealt with acid rain with a hugely successful cap-and-trade system. Governments and regulators also acted to solve the hole in the ozone layer. Such well-designed administrative mechanisms are now off-the-table for carbon, thanks to the Dunning Kruger Six.

The SCOTUS majority for backwardness apparently knows no bounds. They have judged regardless of their lack of expertise and — in this case — regardless of the lack of any actual rule to opine on. The court’s majority demonstrates willful blindness to the real and ongoing danger this foolish ruling creates for us all.

The court’s ruling can lead us all to despair and rightly so. But our response has to be forward-focused and multifaceted.

The Biden administration must redouble its efforts to achieve legislative breakthroughs on climate change regulation and oversight.

States — California and others, must redouble their own plans to regulate, restrict and cut local greenhouse gas emissions.

Voters — especially younger voters — must vote in the midterms for candidates who are committed to immediately addressing climate change and commencing policy reforms legislatively. We have no time to waste. Climate tipping points of no return loom large and are almost (or already are) upon us.

It is almost always said that the next election is the most important of our lifetimes. This November this is not hyperbole: What happens in the next few months and in this midterm election will have profound long-term implications for the entire world.

Elect a Republican House and Senate and nothing will be done to address SCOTUS’s terrible rulings. Instead, further backsliding will be seen. We will miss our climate change targets and draw a myriad of ecosystem, social and economic dangers closer to us all.

Elect a green Congress, and we can begin to reverse the shortsighted destructive judicial activism of the SCOTUS six, and the U.S. can quickly rebalance and reorient our society and economy towards a more equitable, prosperous, sustainable, green tomorrow.

That green progressive Congress must then set about also enlarging the size of the Supreme Court so it can, going forward, reflect the views of the majority of citizens who live in the real warming world scorched by climate change, not a blinkered constructivist-textualist fantasy that risks our planet and our species’ survival.

Stuart P. M. Mackintosh is executive director of the Group of Thirty and author of Climate Crisis Economics.”

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Jax Hudur

Opinion: The Real Reason Why Ilhan Omar was Booed off the Stage

Congresswoman Ilhan OmarLeopaltik1242\ Wikimedia Commons. When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar came on stage at a Somali concert attended by ten thousand Somali Americans, she was booed off the stage. While most politicians can stomach such incidents, it was certainly traumatizing for her to be booed by the young Somalis of her district whom she represents.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Nordhaus
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Janet Yellen
Daily Beast

Judge Jeanine Flips at Gutfeld’s ‘Replacement Theory’ on Fox

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the Fox News show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested that immigrants could replace “worthless white wokesters’—and Judge Jeanine Pirro was seriously triggered. On the topic of immigration, primarily through the southern border, Gutfeld said the U.S. should not “be dissuading...
IMMIGRATION
Law & Crime

Dissenting Justices Fear the ‘Eastern Seaboard’ Being ‘Swallowed by the Ocean’ as SCOTUS Limits EPA’s Ability to Push Clean Energy Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said the Environmental Protection Agency went too far when it tried to regulate the emission of certain “toxic pollutants” from power plants — a holding three dissenting justices fear will have severe environmental consequences. The majority said the issue needed to be addressed by Congress, not by the EPA, a federal executive branch agency.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Economy#Scotus#Americans#Democratic#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Supreme Court delivers devastating blow to US climate action

The US Supreme Court has limited the power of America’s top environmental regulator to cut greenhouse gas emissions in a landmark ruling that deals a blow to climate action.The justices curtailed the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over emissions from coal-fired power plants in a case brought by 19 Republican-leaning states and fossil-fuel interests led by West Virginia.The decision caps off a near decade-long legal battle that started under the Obama administration and could kneecap president Biden’s ambitious plans to cut domestic emissions in half by 2030. “The Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v EPA is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What to know about the imminent Supreme Court ruling that could doom US climate action

After the seismic ruling of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, and strike down 50 years of constitutional abortion protections, the justices are set to imminently decide in another massively consequential, if lesser-known, case. It is likely that the court will deliver an announcement this week in the case known as West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The issue at hand is whether the federal government has the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired power plants under the 1970 Clean Air Act, but could also impact its ability to tackle the climate crisis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
eenews.net

Gorsuch wanted climate ruling to hobble Congress

The Supreme Court last week prohibited EPA from broadly regulating carbon emissions from the power sector by invoking the regulation-chilling major questions doctrine. But it could have gone bigger. Critics of the ruling in West Virginia v. EPA expressed fears that the justices’ finding could eventually ripple across agencies, with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

624K+
Followers
74K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy