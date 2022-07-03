ABC Mulls Whether To Screen Test Jan. 6 Whistleblower Cassidy Hutchison As Conservative Pundit On 'The View'

mega

Executives at ABC News have quietly floated whether former Donald Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison could be parachuted into the struggling morning show as the conservative voice, Radar has been told.

The show — in its 25th year — has struggled to find a right leaning populist since Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman quit the show citing mistreatment from liberals like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar .

Hutchison, who stunned America with her star witness testimony before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, isn’t being eyed for the permanent seat on the show, the source added.

According to a network insider, that is almost certain to go to Alyssa Farah Griffin who has moved into front runner status for the permanent position after a recurring role in recent months.

“ABC is desperately trying to book Cassidy for her first interview not only because she is the most wanted booking in television but it would also serve to trial her as a pundit,” the insider said.

Griffin, 33, is the former communications director for President Trump . She spoke out this week in support of “consummate West Wing insider.”

“She was known as an incredibly hard and loyal worker — arriving as early as 6 am and often staying until after midnight,” Griffin said via text message to PolitiFact.

“She was well liked and well respected. Always moving a million miles a minute. She was also on a first-name basis with most Republican members of Congress, and was plugged in throughout Republican circles.”

Goldberg, Behar and cohosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines are poised to go on hiatus but will return in a week to complete season 25.

“She is going to go down in history… they will not forget her name,” a representative said. “She does not want to be out in the public spotlight but she has a commitment to truth.”

As Radar previously reported, Hutchison recently testified Trump attempted to force secret service members to take him to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, going so far as to grab at the steering wheel while driving.

"Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing, we're not going to the Capitol," Hutchinson was told Secret Service agent Richard Engel said at the time of the altercation. "Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel."