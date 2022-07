A Pines Village man who tried to buy a gun on the Fourth of July was robbed by the gun owners, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the armed robbery in the 7100 block of Downman Road at around 10:37 a.m. Monday. The victim was trying to buy a firearm from two men, police said, when the suspects produced a rifle and two handguns and took the victim’s money. The suspects fled.

