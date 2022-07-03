ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

Police: Postal service vehicles intentionally set on fire in Morton Grove

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp6nn_0gToddGY00

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Several United States Postal Service vehicles were damaged early Sunday in an apparent arson fire, police said.

At around 3:20 a.m., authorities responded to a post office, located in the 9100 block of Waukegan Road, for a fire in the rear of the building.

Several postal vehicles were damaged in the fire and other USPS property, police said. Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.

At this time, police said it appears no mail was damaged or stolen.

Anyone with information can call USPS at 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Park Review

$100,000 in cash stolen from condo

A burglar broke into a condo on the 300 block of Lathrop Avenue, stealing $100,000 in cash from a couple’s dresser. On June 27, at 7 a.m., the couple left the condo, with the husband going to Chicago to pick up products for their store. On the way to the store, the husband stopped by the condo to grab a lunch for his wife. Upon entering the condo at 11:30 a.m., he saw that the unit has been rummaged through, with the closets emptied and all the boxes opened.
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an ATV crash in Kane County. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard for reports of an ATV crash. According to the initial investigation, the ATV had...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

3 charged after throwing fireworks at squad cars: police

CHICAGO — Three 19-year-olds were arrested and charged after police said they threw fireworks at Chicago police squad cars. Police said Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr. were identified as the young men who tossed fireworks at police vehicles at Columbus and Wacker drives early Monday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morton Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Morton Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
cwbchicago.com

Auto theft crew hits North Side car dealership (video)

A slick crew of ski-masked auto thieves hit a North Side car dealership during business hours, the latest in a citywide surge of similar crimes at Chicago’s car dealers, rental agencies, and parking operations. The crews take advantage of the fact that many of these businesses leave keys in vehicles, either through convenience or necessity, while on private property.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Police#Vehicles#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say gunfire during a July Fourth block party in northwestern Indiana left three people dead and seven wounded. The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers found three people down and unresponsive. The wounded were taken to […]
GARY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Coal City Man With 4 Prior DUI's Headed To Jury Trial

A Coal City man has pleaded not guilty and will have his case determined by a jury trial. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Roberto Rodriguez, 67, of Coal City was involved in a single vehicle rollover accident that occurred on South Carbon Hill Road and Braceville Road on July 25th of 2020.
COAL CITY, IL
WGN News

Highland Park shooting suspect was ‘known to law enforcement’

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday was taken into custody Monday evening. WGN Investigates looked into Crimo’s background. Crimo was a prolific poster online where he apparently went by the name “Awake the Rapper.” His videos foretell his alleged violent acts. In one, he appears to dramatize a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
max983.net

Two Chicago Residents Arrested after Traffic Stop in Plymouth

Two Chicago residents were arrested Friday, July 1 after a traffic stop in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Street in Plymouth. A Plymouth Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop just before midnight for a traffic infraction. Police say the driver, 56-year-old Edmidio Armas, was investigated for operating the vehicle while intoxicated and resisted arrest. A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Usvaldo Armas, allegedly battered another Plymouth Police Department officer and also resisted arrest, according to the report.
PLYMOUTH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Chicago

3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
GARY, IN
WGN News

5 dead, 16 injured at Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Five people were killed and 16 others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles and some said they saw multiple people running from the parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WISN

5 shot, 1 killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha. Kenosha police responded to 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found five adult gunshot victims. The four surviving victims were transported to the...
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy