Galaxy Fireworks' 39th Fourth of July in Tampa

In the Tampa Bay area, there are dozens of eateries that bill themselves as “home of the best Cuban” – a solid and soul-satisfying sandwich that nestles ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard together between two buttery layers of Cuban bread. But, as Andrew Huse, Bárbara C. Cruz, and Jeff Houck reveal in their forthcoming book, “The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers” (University Press of Florida, 2022), deciding which Cubano is best – or even where the Cuban originated – is no simple matter.
